DMoose Expands Its Fitness Line with New Pre-Workout, Recovery Supplements, and New Lifting Kits

Since its founding in 2017, DMoose Inc. has grown from a niche lifting gear provider into a global fitness brand, offering premium products that combine durability, ergonomic design, and accessibility. Its extensive product line includes weightlifting belts, wrist wraps, resistance bands, apparel, and nutritional supplements, all engineered for real-world performance and community impact.

Learn more at www.dmoose.com.

The newly enhanced Lifting Kit features DMoose's signature 10mm Lever Belt, wrist wraps, knee sleeves, and free lifting hooks, designed to deliver comfort, core stability, and joint protection through every rep. Complementing the gear line, the Power Blast Pre-Workout and Recovery Blast Post-Workout are formulated in GMP-certified facilities with clean, research-backed ingredients to optimize energy, endurance, and muscle recovery.

"Our goal has always been to help people perform better, not complicate their routine," said Mussayab Ehtesham, Founder and CEO of DMoose. "These products were created to simplify progress, giving every athlete the tools to stay consistent, recover smarter, and grow stronger."

With a global customer base exceeding 75,000 and a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating, DMoose continues to redefine accessible fitness with durable, science-driven solutions for every stage of training. From gear to nutrition, the brand remains dedicated to helping athletes everywhere reach their goals and Lift Their lives.

Since its founding in 2017, DMooseInc. has grown from a niche lifting gear provider into a global fitness brand, offering premium products that combine durability, ergonomic design, and accessibility. Its extensive product line includes weightlifting belts, wrist wraps, resistance bands, apparel, and nutritional supplements, all engineered for real-world performance and community impact.

Discover the new supplement line, lifting kits and complete DMoose collections at www.dmoose.com.

Media Contact: Alec Rahimi, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE DMoose Enterprises Inc.