DMOS Orthopaedic Centers Modernizes Workers' Comp Operations for Iowa Employers and Adjusters

New referral platform gives DMOS's external partners a dedicated place to submit referrals, upload documents, and track case status in real time.

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMOS Orthopaedic Centers today announced a new workers' compensation referral portal designed to eliminate communication bottlenecks for adjusters, nurse case managers, and Iowa employers.

A single document request in a workers' comp case can generate a voicemail, a follow-up email, and a second email to a shared inbox before it gets resolved. Each case runs through the practice, the adjuster, the employer, and often a nurse case manager.

Iowa employers and carriers increasingly expect real-time visibility into where their injured workers stand in the care process, and DMOS is setting a new standard to deliver on that expectation. DMOS launched the portal to meet these modern demands and to free its workers' compensation coordinators from the phone and email volume that had been absorbing most of their day.

WC referrals now flow into a single queue. Automated document processing extracts claim details, employer information, and authorization data at submission, replacing manual field-by-field entry. Partners receive automatic notifications when new documentation is ready.

"Our providers have always been the draw. What we needed to improve was the experience for the people sending us patients. An adjuster shouldn't have to call and leave a voicemail to find out if a work status report is ready. Now they get notified automatically and can access it 24/7," said Chris Schooley, Workers' Compensation and Network Strategy Manager at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers.

"Our reputation has always been built on clinical excellence. The next chapter is making DMOS the easiest specialty group in the region to do business with. Workers' comp is where that promise gets tested every day," said Rich Green, CEO of DMOS Orthopaedic Centers.

The portal is built on Hatch, a referral management platform for specialty care.

About DMOS

Since 1955, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has been leading the way, providing innovative quality care to patients of Central Iowa with offices in Ankeny, Des Moines, Urbandale and West Des Moines and outreach locations in surrounding communities. The DMOS team of doctors, surgeons and physical therapists have specialties that include: Sports Medicine, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Foot & Ankle, Hand & Upper Extremity, Spine and General Orthopaedics. Along with inpatient and outpatient orthopaedic surgery, DMOS offers a variety of services designed to help you get back to living, which include: Urgent Injury Walk-In Clinics, MRI, Physical and Hand Therapy, Workers' Compensation, Regenerative Medicine and Spine Center.

About Hatch

Hatch is the referral management platform built for specialty care. The platform helps physician groups streamline how referrals are received, coordinated, and tracked, improving patient access and keeping referring providers informed throughout the care journey. Hatch is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at hatchcare.com.

SOURCE DMOS Orthopaedic Centers