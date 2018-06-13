DMS Aviation Corporate Services Takes Off!

Ireland has long been considered the birthplace of the aviation finance industry. The recent rapid expansion of private capital into the aviation leasing market has left the private fund industry looking for high-quality corporate service providers to serve the ever-increasing use of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in the aviation leasing market. DMS' newly strengthened Structured Finance team is now able to offer a complete suite of aviation services globally, differentiating itself from competitors. DMS advises on the best structure for transactions and provide local lawyers and tax advisors with the appropriate aviation experience to ensure completion of projects on time and within budget. DMS works alongside some of the largest law firms and professional advisors in Ireland and internationally, ensuring a seamless, best-in-class solution for clients including; lease management, treasury services and day-to-day SPV administration.

DMS Aviation Leasing Services:

Special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporation and structuring services

Aircraft lease and contracts management service

SPV securitization services

Aviation literate and experienced Irish resident directors

Company secretary and secretarial services

Registered office

Bookkeeping, taxation and reporting compliance

Share trustee

SPV administration services

Bank account and treasury management services

Waterfall calculation agent

Registrar and paying agent (to unlisted notes)

Following the acquisition, DMS is pleased to welcome industry veterans Niall McNamara and Frank Dowling plus their team of nine aviation specialists to the DMS AvCS team, all of whom have developed a strong reputation for consistently delivering targeted, cost-effective advice and solutions to the global aviation industry.

Niall McNamara, Chief Executive Officer of AvCS, commented: "The AvCS business has been built on a partnership platform with our clients. Frank and I are delighted to have found a strong strategic partner in DMS Governance that complements this partnership approach. DMS brings the professionalism, global reach and energy to move the business to the next level of service offering for the aviation and corporate services market."

Derek Delaney, Global Chief Operating Officer at DMS commented: "We are extremely pleased to add the experience and expertise of AvCS to our existing structured finance services. The acquisition will be integral to our growth within this market, strengthening our product offering and giving us a point of difference from our competitors."

About DMS

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in fund governance + risk + compliance representing leading investment funds and managers with assets under management exceeding $350Bn. DMS is a global institutional firm that excels in delivering high-quality services across a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies. We are proud to be the leading independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally.

