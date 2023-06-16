DMS HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

WEST FARGO, N.D., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Health Technologies ("DMS") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals. While DMS is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On April 23, 2023, DMS became aware of suspicious activity related to certain computer systems. DMS immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to secure its network and determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to DMS's network between April 22 and April 24, 2023, and the unauthorized actor had the ability to access certain information stored on the network during the period of compromise. Therefore, DMS is undertaking a comprehensive review of the data at risk to assess if any sensitive information could be affected and to whom it related. The information potentially impacted varies by individual but typically is limited to name, date of birth, date of service, physician name, and exam type.

DMS is mailing notice letters to individuals for whom they have valid mailing addresses and whose protected information may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor. Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at dmshealth.com. They may also write to DMS at 728 East Beaton Drive, Suite 101, West Fargo, ND 58078.

SOURCE DMS Health Technologies