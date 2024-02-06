DMSCA Announces ACCELERATE2024 Conference in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA) is excited to announce the ACCELERATE2024 Conference, a transformative event set to take place in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from February 20-22, 2024. Now in its sixth year, this annual gathering promises to be an immersive journey of innovation and inspiration in an environment ideal for learning and forging trust-based business relationships.

ACCELERATE2024 is more than just a conference; it's an immersive experience. The event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators in a setting that encourages open dialogue and collaborative thinking. It aims to revolutionize the landscape of supply chain management for small-to-mid-sized manufacturers (SMMs), focusing on minority manufacturers in particular.

The conference's theme revolves around the profound transformation happening in supply chain management within an era marked by rapid technological advancement. DMSCA emphasizes the belief that the failure to embrace and leverage disruptive technology has led to the downfall of many former market leaders. The conference highlights how those who have boldly embraced and harnessed the power of digital transformation to create customer value are emerging as frontrunners in their respective industries.

The conference agenda is meticulously designed to keep attendees informed about the latest trends and technologies in supply chain management. Led by industry thought leaders, the sessions cover a wide range of topics, from digitalization and sustainability strategies to the transformative impact of generative AI and compliance with greenhouse gas emission data reporting. Attendees will have the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and gain actionable insights that can drive their organizations' success.

The ACCELERATE2024 Conference will feature various activities focused on supply chain management and development for SMMs. Attendees can expect workshops, interactive programs, and presentations by industry experts. These sessions will cover topics like supply chain-centric manufacturing trends, the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, and strategies for mitigating risks in supplier engagement. The event aims to facilitate networking and collaboration among participants, providing valuable insights into the future of manufacturing and supply chains.

A central pillar of ACCELERATE2024 is the emphasis on mitigating risk in supplier engagement. This approach is paramount for constructing resilient supply chains capable of withstanding diverse challenges and disruptions. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technological solutions that drive supply chain excellence.

ACCELERATE2024 is set to be an unmissable event for anyone involved in the manufacturing and supply chain sectors, offering a glimpse into the future of global manufacturing supply chains "that connect everything, to everywhere, all the time", says David Burton, President and CEO of DMSCA. For more information and registration details, please visit https://www.dmsca.us/ .

About DMSCA:

DMSCA is a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing diverse small to medium-sized manufacturers within the rapidly evolving Industry 4.0 digital supply networks. DMSCA's mission centers around enhancing the competitive engagement of these manufacturers by fostering strategic relationships, emphasizing sustainability, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies and practices. Their approach integrates education, strategic planning, and innovation to build robust collaborations between manufacturers and suppliers, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for the manufacturing sector. Learn more about DMSCA at https://www.dmsca.us/ .

