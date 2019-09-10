DMV Government/Industry Leaders Honored for Achievements in Clean Transportation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC) today announces the winners of its 2019 Clean Transportation Awards. In its annual report to the US Department of Energy, GWRCCC reported a 2018 reduction of petroleum use in the DMV of more than 11 million gallons, resulting in greenhouse gas emission reductions of more than 54,000 tons. Organizations and individuals responsible for this success, along with other outstanding examples of clean transportation stewardship are this year's award recipients.

Individuals, government agencies and private companies honored for their accomplishments during the past year include:

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for their green initiatives including installation of electric charging for travelers, airport tenants and ride-share providers;

for their green initiatives including installation of electric charging for travelers, airport tenants and ride-share providers; The Director of the DC Department of For Hire Vehicles, David Do , for his aggressive efforts to improve the driving and revenue-generating experiences of ride-share drivers and incentivize their adoption of electric vehicles;

, for his aggressive efforts to improve the driving and revenue-generating experiences of ride-share drivers and incentivize their adoption of electric vehicles; The Maryland Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Council for its steadfast efforts to remove barriers to the early adoption of electric vehicles;

for its steadfast efforts to remove barriers to the early adoption of electric vehicles; DC Water for its world-renowned bio-methane recovery program that currently generates more than 10 mw of electricity but that can be used in the future for clean transportation needs;

for its world-renowned bio-methane recovery program that currently generates more than 10 mw of electricity but that can be used in the future for clean transportation needs; DC Department of Transportation and its Circulator Bus team for its growing number of electric transit buses and its collegial interaction with GWRCCC;

for its growing number of electric transit buses and its collegial interaction with GWRCCC; Montgomery County (MD) Ride-On for its 125 CNG buses and 68 hybrid electric buses that displaced nearly 1.15 million gasoline gallons equivalent in 2018;

for its 125 CNG buses and 68 hybrid electric buses that displaced nearly 1.15 million gasoline gallons equivalent in 2018; Ourisman Honda , Bethesda, MD for its promotion of electric and natural gas vehicles and its community work to resolve differences between urban developers and bike path advocates;

, for its promotion of electric and natural gas vehicles and its community work to resolve differences between urban developers and bike path advocates; EZ-EV for designing an indoor test track at the 2019 Washington Auto Show and for helping influence a positive change of opinion about electric vehicles;

for designing an indoor test track at the 2019 Washington Auto Show and for helping influence a positive change of opinion about electric vehicles; Capital One for its extensive workplace electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its new Tysons headquarters building;

for its extensive workplace electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its new Tysons headquarters building; Renewable Energy Group for the introduction of high-quality biodiesel fuel in the Washington area and new renewable biodiesel products;

for the introduction of high-quality biodiesel fuel in the area and new renewable biodiesel products; Royal Farms for its leadership in opening ten E15 and E85 stations in Maryland and the resulting sale of more than 1.2 million gallons of E85 this year alone;

for its leadership in opening ten E15 and E85 stations in and the resulting sale of more than 1.2 million gallons of E85 this year alone; Prince George's County, MD for its propane vehicle and infrastructure project;

for its propane vehicle and infrastructure project; Arlington Transit for displacing more than 337,000 gallons of gasoline in its 65 CNG buses, providing a GGH reduction of 284 tons;

for displacing more than 337,000 gallons of gasoline in its 65 CNG buses, providing a GGH reduction of 284 tons; The DC Department of Public Works for its biodiesel and E85 programs that reduced petroleum use by 118,000 gallons; and its light duty fleet that consumed more than 283,000 gallons of E85 last year; and

for its biodiesel and E85 programs that reduced petroleum use by 118,000 gallons; and its light duty fleet that consumed more than 283,000 gallons of E85 last year; and Sergeant Richard Hartnett of the Hyattsville, MD Police Department who regularly engages the public in discussions about his EV Chevy Bolt patrol car.

More detail about the individual award winners can be found at:

http://www.gwrccc.org/uploads/1/1/9/3/119314124/program22-2.pdf

About GWRCCC

GWRCCCC is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit public-private partnership in the greater Washington region, promoting the use of clean, American transportation fuels for homeland security and improved air quality. GWRCCC celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, one of approximately 90 Clean Cities coalitions around the countries that receives support from the US Department of Energy. Since its inception in 1993, Clean Cities and its stakeholders have displaced more than 2 billion gallons of petroleum.



GWRCCC stakeholders include government jurisdictions, the Council of Governments and regional planning authorities, trade associations, private companies and concerned citizens. All have a common interest to encourage the expanded use of new automotive technology to replace gasoline and diesel fuel for a cleaner transportation future.

