DMW Marine Group Expands Workforce to Meet Global Growth Demand

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMW Marine Group, a global leader in specialized marine cranes, is proud to announce the hiring of nine new service technicians. This move supports the company's ongoing expansion and enhances its ability to meet the increasing demand for its products and services worldwide, especially in regions like Bahrain, Egypt, Tahiti, and the United States. The new hires will further strengthen DMW Marine Group's capacity for installation, commissioning, and service work in key markets.

DMW Marine Group Strengthens Global Reach with New Hires

DMW Marine Group specializes in all types of Marine Cranes including telescopic booms and knuckle boom cranes. DMW Marine Group does business all over the world and is an industry leader in all things marine cranes. DMW Marine Group is a Marine Cranes industry leader known for its tremendous experience and track record with regard to the manufacturing, sales, maintenance and customer service.

DMW Marine Group has strategically hired additional technicians to support its growing list of global clients. The new team members are already being deployed to critical projects, including locations in Bahrain, Egypt, Tahiti, and across the United States, where demand for the company's high-quality cranes has surged.

Doug Weidner, CEO of DMW Marine Group, highlighted the significance of this expansion: "We have seen significant growth in our service work, especially in global markets. The addition of new technicians allows us to better serve our clients and ensure that all projects, both large and small, are completed with the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

DMW Marine Group's Leading Marine Crane Technology

Known for its innovative knuckle boom cranes, DMW Marine Group remains at the forefront of the marine crane industry. These cranes are specifically designed to minimize pendulum action, making them ideal for operations in challenging marine environments. This unique design has made DMW Marine Group the preferred provider for organizations such as the U.S. Navy, NOAA, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

DMW Marine Group's knuckle boom cranes are widely recognized for their compact size and versatility, enabling their use on vessels with tight deck space. "Our cranes are built for precision and durability," said Weidner. "We are proud that our equipment is trusted by some of the largest maritime organizations in the world."

DMW Marine Group Expands in Emerging Markets

As global demand for marine cranes grows, DMW Marine Group is capitalizing on new opportunities, particularly in South America and the Middle East. The company has secured contracts in Brazil and Mexico, including a proposal worth $3.9 million expected to be finalized in 2025. This expansion reflects DMW Marine Group's ability to provide quality products and services on a global scale.

"We've been steadily growing our presence in South America, and the response has been tremendous," added Weidner. "Our success lies in our ability to deliver what our clients need, no matter where they are."

DMW Marine Group's Commitment to 24/7 Global Service

A key factor in DMW Marine Group's continued success is its dedication to customer service. The company offers 24/7 technical support, with service technicians on call worldwide. Whether clients are in Bahrain, Singapore, or the United States, DMW Marine Group provides round-the-clock service to ensure that critical marine operations remain uninterrupted.

"Our clients know they can count on us at any time," Weidner stated. "We've built our reputation on being there for our clients whenever and wherever they need us, and that's what keeps them coming back."

DMW Marine Group's Legacy of Innovation and Reliability

Since its inception, DMW Marine Group has been a pioneer in marine crane technology. The company's journey began with the introduction of knuckle boom cranes for the U.S. Navy, revolutionizing how delicate and expensive equipment was handled. Today, DMW Marine Group continues to lead the industry with cranes that are used for research, offshore oil services, and military applications worldwide.

"We have been at the forefront of crane technology for over 30 years," said Weidner. "As the maritime industry continues to evolve, so will DMW Marine Group, and we are excited to see what the future holds."

About DMW Marine Group

DMW Marine Group specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality knuckle boom cranes, used globally in military, research, offshore oil, and commercial applications. The company is known for its innovative technology, superior customer service, and commitment to providing durable, versatile crane solutions. With technicians ready to serve clients 24/7, DMW Marine Group is a trusted partner in the marine industry.

