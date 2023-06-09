DNA and Gene Chip Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Early Cancer Detection is Significantly Contributing to Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA and Gene Chip Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA and gene chip market is expected to grow from $6.47 billion in 2022 to $7.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% The DNA and gene chip market is expected to reach $11.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Major players in the dna and gene chip market are Perkin Elmer Inc., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., bioMerieux SA., Applied Microarrays Inc., Biometrix Technology Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Affymetrix Inc., Bioneer Corp., and Eurofins Mwg Operon.

A DNA and gene chip is a microchip that contains microscopic DNA probes attached to a solid surface that can identify DNA from test samples and make up half of the DNA double helix. If the test sample of DNA has the mutation, then the DNA will not bind properly to the sequence on the chip. The DNA and gene chip is used to measure the expression levels of genes or to ascertain whether a particular person's DNA has mutations in genes which are variations in DNA which can cause ailments.



The main types of DNA and gene chips are oligonucleotide DNA (O-DNA), complementary DNA (C-DNA), and other types. Oligonucleotide DNA is short single- or double-stranded DNA or RNA fragments containing three to twenty nucleotides. Several products involved are consumables and instruments.

It is used in various applications such as cancer diagnostics, gene expression, proteomics, genomics, drug discovery, agrigenomics, and others. The various end-user industries are involved such as academic and government research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostics centers, and others.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the DNA and gene chip market. Many companies operating in this sector looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the DNA and gene chip market. For instance, in June 2022, Avesthagen Limited, an India-based integrated systems biology platform company, entered into a four-year strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, an India-based information technology company.

Through this partnership, both companies execute the project titled cancer risk assessed by NGS profiling of circulating free DNA and RNA for lung cancer project-related genomics sequencing services. Further, in January 2020, Illumina Inc., a US-based biotechnology company involved in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, partnered with Roche, a Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company.

This partnership brings together complementary capabilities of each company to broaden the global adoption of NGS in cancer care. Roche receives rights from Illumina to create and market in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests on Illumina's NextSeq 550Dx System and its future portfolio of diagnostic (Dx) sequencing systems, including the forthcoming NovaSeqDx.



In October 2021, Schott Minifab, an Australia-based manufacturer of microfluidic and medical devices, acquired Applied Microarrays Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Schott's bioscience capabilities and expand its biosensor printing capabilities. Microarrays Inc. is a US-based DNA microarray manufacturing company that develops DNA and protein biosensors and other microarrays.



North America was the largest region in the DNA and gene chip market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the DNA and gene chip market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising demand for early cancer detection is significantly contributing to the growth of the DNA and gene market. Cancer is a broad class of conditions that can develop in practically any organ or tissue of the body when aberrant cells multiply uncontrollably, cross normal cell boundaries to invade nearby organs, and spread to other regions of the body. DNA and gene chips are used to measure gene expression patterns, determine the genetic and epigenetic landscape, and measure genomic regulatory elements bound by cancer transcription factors in cancerous cells.

For instance, according to the Switzerland-based non-governmental organization Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)'s GLOBOCAN 2020: New Global Cancer Data published in December 2020, there were 10.3 million cancer deaths and 19.3 million new cases worldwide in 2020. Therefore, rising demand for early cancer detection is driving the growth of the DNA and gene chip market.



The DNA and gene chip market consists of sales of instrumentation and consumables. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

