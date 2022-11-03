DNA and Gene Cloning Services Equipment Market to Develop at CAGR of 13.7% during Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Public and commercial organizations are expected to invest more on R&D during the forecast timeline, which is expected to lead to the emergence of new possibilities.

The expansion of the global DNA and gene cloning services market is likely to be fueled by the advent and use of DNA sequencing.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global DNA and gene cloning services market size stood at US$ 2.5 Bn. The market is estimated to develop at 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global DNA and gene cloning services market is likely to surpass value of US$ 9.5 Bn. Global demand for DNA and gene cloning services is expected to increase as innovative, highly advanced DNA cloning technology is developed and put to use, and also gene treatments become more widely accepted.

The growth in the incidence of chronic and inherited illnesses, rising desire for customized treatment, and increasing number of businesses joining the market are the main drivers of the global DNA and gene cloning services market. The global market is also anticipated to grow as a result of an attractive financing climate for gene synthesis and cloning services, technical advancements in cloning services, and a rise in synergistic industrial activities. Leading businesses in the industry are working to create cutting-edge, efficient DNA and gene cloning services.

In 2021, the market for DNA and gene cloning services was dominated by North America, which held a 35% share of the global market. Such growth is attributed to advancements in technology, strategic partnerships, as well as acquisitions in the healthcare and biomedical industries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Gene therapy is a successful treatment for many illnesses. Gene therapy can treat conditions including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and AIDS. The industry of gene therapy is being driven by a strong product line-up, big companies investing more, high prevalence of the target illnesses, and desire in novel and creative treatments.

The global market for DNA and gene cloning services is being driven by an increase in R&D spending, advancements in DNA sequencing techniques, and its growing application in clinical diagnostics and drug development. Personalized medicine, forensics, reproductive health, biomarkers, and diagnostics are a few fields in which DNA sequencing is used.

Based on product, the custom cloning category is anticipated to expand rapidly over the course of the forecast years. The category is likely to account for a sizeable DNA and gene cloning services market share during the forecast timelime. The medical and biological fields are expected to undergo a significant transformation as a result of custom cloning.

Rise in the adoption of synergistic services and a surge in the incidence of chronic and infectious illnesses is predicted to drive the global market throughout the projected period. Product innovations are anticipated to boost DNA and gene cloning services market share by company.

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on the application, rapid advancements in bioinformatics and sequencing technology have made it easier to recognize DNA variants. The DNA sequencing technique is also being boosted by growing alliances and cooperation amongst key companies, technological breakthroughs, as well as global genome mapping activities.

In terms of end users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology category held majority of the market in 2021 and is expected to increase DNA and gene cloning services market share. The advent of gene cloning services is projected to be advantageous for pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses since they provide end users with rapid, precise, and desirable constructions. It allows them to focus on other important research processes. The demand for DNA and gene cloning services is thus expected to rise over the course of the next few years due to the fast growing biomedical sector.

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Integrated DNA Technologies

Aragen Life Sciences

Charles River Laboratories

Twist Bioscience

MedGenome Inc.

Curia Global

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Gene Synthesis

Custom Cloning

Sub-cloning

Others

Application

DNA Sequencing

Mutagenesis

Genotyping

Others

End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

