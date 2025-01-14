DNA AND LITTLE HANDS OF STONE MERGE TO CREATE DNA&STONE

Two renowned Seattle-based agencies join forces to create a trustworthy and disruptive new offering

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA , the independent LGBTQ+ and Black-owned agency where Different Wins, and Little Hands of Stone , the award-winning creatively-obsessed boutique agency, today announced that they are joining forces to launch a brand new agency called DNA&STONE.

Together as DNA&STONE, the two agencies have developed a collaborative methodology that brings together the trust, accountability and proven processes of DNA's 26-year history with the no-holds-barred creativity and agility of Little Hands of Stone.

DNA&STONE will be operating in DNA's current offices in Seattle and all 40 employees of both agencies will stay on under the new company. Under the terms of the agreement, Michael Boychuk, Co-Founder of Little Hands of Stone, Alan Brown, Founder and Chair of DNA, Matt McCain, Co-Founder of Little Hands of Stone and Chris Witherspoon, Co-Owner and CEO of DNA, will all serve as Founders, sharing ownership equally through a stock-for-stock transaction.

"We have long admired the work Little Hands of Stone has created and have been floored by their agility and unique way of thinking," said Brown. "As two companies based in Seattle, we all came together and asked 'why compete when we can grow?' and thus this idea was born. This isn't a traditional merger with a goal of reducing operational costs and gaining market share, instead we're putting our clients first, bringing DNA's business savvy, consumer insights and data-driven performance together with Little Hands of Stone's smart, boundary-breaking creativity. In creating DNA&STONE, our endgame is all about our clients, with the ultimate goal of driving exponential impact for every media dollar spent."

DNA&STONE is expecting to bring the benefits of the merger to their key clients, including BECU, Rover, Amazon, Purina, Providence, Ziply Fiber, Aegis, MCU and more.

"Our goal isn't to find the cozy middleground between our two agencies. This is about fully embracing our differences and putting them to work for our clients," said Boychuk. "By coming together, we can deliver a rare cocktail of rock-solid client trust and breakthrough creativity at scale. We're offering clients something most agencies can't: the track record of a legacy, the disruptive creativity of an up-and-coming boutique and the empathy of a highly diverse workforce. We're what our industry needs more of."

DNA&STONE will begin operating under the new merged entity effective immediately, with all contracts expected to be signed this month.

About DNA

In its 26th year, DNA is an independent, LGBTQ+ and Black-owned agency where Different Wins. Recognized as one of Seattle's Fastest Growing Independent Companies and an AdAge Small Agency of the Year, DNA's clients include Amazon, BECU, Pabst, Purina, the University of Washington, and Ziply Fiber.

About Little Hands of Stone

Little Hands of Stone is an independent, founder-led creative boutique located in Seattle, Washington with a reputation for punching above its weight. Recipient of multiple awards, including AdAge Small Agency Newcomer of the Year, Little Hands of Stone is a creative leader in the Pacific Northwest. Little Hands of Stone clients include Rover, Amazon, Providence, Aegis Living and Seattle Children's.

