DNA-AS enters into the Cisco BroadSoft ecosystem through new partnership with Park Bench Solutions Inc.

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA-AS Inc., recognized as one of South Florida's fastest growing software companies, has signed an agreement with Park Bench Solutions to leverage the company's powerful odin platform and API to integrate with BroadSoft's BroadWorks Softswitch into its Billing/Support & Operation System.

BroadSoft is a global leader in VoIP innovation and is now the proven market leader in the cloud PBX/unified communications space.

With this integration, BroadSoft-based customers will be able to not only provision new clients through DNA but also have a powerful Lead-to-Cash BSS/OSS that they did not have before; DNA will help Service Providers run their entire business through an industry first single pane of glass.

"We are very pleased to be able to add BroadWorks into our interop hosted VoIP applications catalog. This could have not be done without Park Bench Solutions' well-documented odin platform and robust APIs" said Carlos Lahrssen, DNAs CEO. "By leveraging the odin API's, we saved almost a year in development and in this industry that is far too much time-to-market."

"We couldn't be more excited to be a part of DNA's big launch," said Marc Tribbe, Founder & CEO at Park Bench Solutions. "We've never seen any OSS/BSS solution so seamlessly integrated to our platform. Since our odin platform handles 1/30th of the API calls plus BroadWorks version control, DNA will also benefit by eliminating the typically endless cycle of retesting, recertification and redevelopment associated with normal application integrations."

DNA-AS & Park Bench Solutions will both be sponsors at this year's annual Broadsoft Connections Conference held on November 12-15, 2018 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Miami, FL. To book a meeting with them at the conference, follow the links below!

About DNA-AS

DNA is a SaaS development company specializing in the Hosted VoIP arena serving Internet Telephony Service Providers. DNA has built it's offering around solving complex provider's workflows that range from quoting all the way to tax compliance and billing across the US. www.dna.as

About PBS

Park Bench Solutions is a next-generation software and services company serving customers around the globe. The company has built their focus around "tying applications & services together" and integrating them into the world-wide leading hosted voice provider, BroadSoft™

CONTACT: Carlos Lahrssen, clahrssen@dna.as

SOURCE DNA-AS

