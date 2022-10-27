DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market to Reach $7.46 Billion by 2026 at a 5.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA-based skin care products market is expected to grow from $5.51 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is expected to reach $7.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



North America was the largest region in the DNA based skin care products market in 2021. The regions covered in the DNA based skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for health and wellness products is expected to propel the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market going forward. Living a healthy lifestyle improves a person's appearance and well-being, and the health of the skin is an indicator of a person's overall health.

Using wellness care products in your daily routine helps in maintaining hygiene and helps in the prevention of catching and spreading germs and diseases. For example, in 2021, according to a live mint poll, more than 60% of consumers said they bought more health and wellness products, such as prescriptions and other wellness products. Therefore, increasing expenditure on health and wellness products is driving the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the DNA-based skin care products market. Major players operating in the DNA-based skin care products sector are focused on launching new technologies for market growth.

For instance, Caligenix, a US-based NextGen precision health biotech company, launched genomic-based wellness brands named Dermatype and Biotyp. By using AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms, genomic technologies, and diagnostic tests, they are matched to people's unique genomic DNA. Dermatype is a complete skincare solution that includes product matching, a skin DNA test, and facial analysis powered by AI.



In March 2021, Invenio Genetics, a US-based not-for-profit health system, partnered with Imagine Labs for an undisclosed amount. The aim of the partnership is to bring inclusive genetic risk scores to the US market. Imagine Labs is a Singapore-based genetics analysis platform that creates personalized products according to customers' DNA analysis.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Serum; Cream; Other Product Types

2) By End User: Home User; Wellness Clinics

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Characteristics



3. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On DNA Based Skin Care Products



5. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Size And Growth



6. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Segmentation

7. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



9. China DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



10. India DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



11. Japan DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



12. Australia DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



13. Indonesia DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



14. South Korea DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



15. Western Europe DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



16. UK DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



17. Germany DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



18. France DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



19. Eastern Europe DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



20. Russia DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



21. North America DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



22. USA DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



23. South America DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



24. Brazil DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



25. Middle East DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



26. Africa DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



27. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The DNA Based Skin Care Products Market



29. DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Targeted DNA

Caligenix Inc.

EpigenCare Inc.

Allel

SkinDNA

SkinShift

Anake

Genetic Beauty

DNA Skin Institute

LifeNome

Evergreen Health Solutions

SkinGenie

Jinomz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcia8b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets