DNA Behavior International Takes its API to the Next Level by Enabling it with AI

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For some time now DNA Behavior has been using its API to help a variety of organizations quickly "plug in" its behavioral chip to discover and leverage behavioral insights already within their people and systems. Now, DNA Behavior is taking that effort to the next level, by leveraging a suite of enterprise-ready AI services, applications, and toolsets to accelerate the adoption of behavioral insights across large financial services enterprises.

"Banks and large wealth management firms are leveraging behavioral finance to gain a competitive edge," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior International. "To date, behavioral finance initiatives have been pinpointed and targeted toward specific client and employee groups. By utilizing AI and additional apps and toolsets, DNA Behavior is poised to implement the worlds' largest behavioral finance initiatives for banks and wealth management firms. In short, rapid application of BeFi across larger organizations."

DNA Behavior's focus and specialty is revealing 200+ behavioral insights and the action steps needed to aid employees and clients in investing, working, spending and living smarter. Leveraging these additional technologies in addition to DNA's API help meet industry demands to create rich omnichannel experiences by applying behavioral insights to enterprise-wide datasets.

"We're using linguistic analytics to deepen our – and our clients' – understanding of individual's personality characteristics," Massie says. "The linguistic and tone patterns individuals use in their speech or written communication have inherent connections to their instinctive behaviors. Revealing these linguistic and tone patterns will aid in DNA Behavior's core offering, which is validated, robust, consistent and practical behavioral insights and customized experiences they can "plugin" to their own systems. These latest additions amp up that offering, expanding the possibilities, both in terms of speed and volume,"

As examples of its new AI-enabled API, Massie offers three scenarios:

Use natural language recognition capabilities to discern the intent of what a user is saying, to respond to inquiries and requests. The problem is, most chatbots and automated support systems use a one-size-fits-all approach to respond to inquiries. DNA is powering current technologies to customize these existing engagements at scale.

Measure emotions, fears and excitement for investors and relaying this intelligence to advice teams along with the communication steps and a playbook to behaviorally manage clients.

Use linguistic analytics to infer individuals' personality characteristics, from digital communications such as email, blogs, tweets, and forum posts. This enables an organization to better parse a user's inclination to create a customized marketing playbook for each client. Organizations armed with this information will optimize their marketing spend for steak dinners, theater tickets, gifts and professional sporting events.

Founded in 2001, DNA Behavior solutions are in play in over 123 countries through 11 languages. The company's 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes include Communication DNA, Financial DNA and Business DNA. DNA API provides value across fintech, wealthtech, regtech, HRtech, eduTech, marketingTech and other platforms. Anywhere predictive behavior insights are needed. Its API solutions bring validated behavioral insights to large international banks, insurance providers, wealth managers, technology companies, government agencies, utilities and others.

