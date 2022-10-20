DNA Behavior's 'Money Energy' Whitepaper Promises to Unleash Quantum Power of Money

Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights firm rolls out research on "money energy:" Previously hidden behavioral facet can be understood, harnessed

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extensive research and collaboration, Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International releases its latest whitepaper, "Mastering Your Money Energy." The paper introduces a working formula to "unleash the power of money across all areas of your life."

Money Energy White Paper - cover image Hugh Massie, Founder & Executive Chairman of DNA Behavior; author of the white paper

"'Money energy' is the stored force at which money can potentially flow into your life at any time," says Hugh Massie, Founder & Executive Chairman of DNA Behavior. "It's an essential building block of every human being. It's also misunderstood, with little previous study of the concept. This paper will help advisors, coaches and others learn how to measure money energy, as well as understand its significance for every area of life, both positively and negatively."

DNA Behavior, which bills itself as the behavior and money insights company, has since 2001 done pioneering work discovering, measuring and managing the hidden influences of innate behavior on decision-making, performance and relationships. What began to unfold – now captured in "Mastering Your Money Energy" – is an exploration of contributing factors that produce this energy and how it is driven by behaviors and an ability to manage feelings toward money.

"My hope is our whitepaper will help advisors, coaches and other leaders uncover how to source, boost, manage and measure money energy, which can prove useful to them, their practices and, of course, their clients," Massie says. "Ultimately, recognizing and mastering 'money energy' unleashes the power to create previously inconceivable opportunities to drive happiness, success and health – including longevity."

The DNA Behavior perspective is that money is the fourth major energy source, joining the more typically acknowledged three primary sources: mind, body and sustenance. After all, Massie says, money has a significant omnipresence through and over every aspect of life, given its strong interconnection to the other three energy sources.

"Similar to quantum energy fields, understanding and knowing how to tap into your personal packet of behavioral capabilities and resources (your level of money relationship integration) dictates the minimum vitality needed to transition accessible money energy into infinite financial potential," Massie says. "Your resulting efforts will bring about the exponential impact of more opportunities through greater financial flexibility and more powerful human capital deployment."

As with any model, Massie says, there are recommended laws to improving outcomes, which may increase the probability of generating positive money energy. This in turn helps to meet the demands of a lifestyle that sustains income, as well as achieving happiness, success and wellbeing.

Request the whitepaper, "Mastering Your Money Energy."

About DNA Behavior: As "The Behavior and Money Insights Company," DNA Behavior provides a system for understanding people, challenging organizations and leaders to rethink and reshape how they measure and manage human differences in high-stakes decision-making. Since 2001, teams and advisors have leveraged 4000+ behavior and money insights. Scalable, reliable, customizable and configurable, in existing tech stacks and beyond. Business DNA, Communication DNA and Financial DNA. #moneyenergy #behavioralinsights #wealthmanagement #ISV #OEM #HughMassie

Media inquiries

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE DNA Behavior International