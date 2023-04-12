DNA ConneXions® Announces Most Accurate At-Home Lyme Disease Test Three Years in a Row and Presents Three New Test Panels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA ConneXions® is proud to announce that not only has Very Well Health chosen the DNA ConneXions Lyme disease test panel as the most accurate at-home test for three years in a row but has also just added 3 new test panels to assist both doctors and patients in early detection of harmful bacteria that can cause serious or life-threatening illnesses.

DNA ConneXions® newest tests

Staph and Strep Test Panel detect the presence/absence of three Staphylococcus species and five Streptococcus species known to be involved in infections such as pink eye, meningitis, pneumonia, wound and skin infections, sepsis, and endocarditis.





The Periodontal Health (Red Complex) Test Panel is comprised of bacteria that are known to cause severe periodontal disease as well as a number of other chronic conditions that impact cardiovascular and metabolic health.





The Whole-Body Health Test Panel was designed to provide a map of whole-body health beginning in the oral cavity. These organisms may seriously impact cognitive, metabolic, respiratory, dermal cardiovascular, and gut health.

Laboratory director, Dr. Leslie Douglas stated, "At DNA ConneXions® we are continuing to enhance our testing with superior quality, technology, and innovation. Our three newest test panels give our customers the opportunity to choose what test would be most beneficial for them to get the information they need for their own health and wellness."

"Like all areas of medicine and dentistry, our goal is to stay up to date by developing and improving our testing, using the latest research. Even as technology advances, we will always continue to strive for excellence for all of our customers whether it be patients or medical professionals," according to Dr. Blanche Grube, owner/CEO of DNA ConneXions® and a dentist for over 40 years.

The DNA ConneXions® test panels can be utilized without a doctor's order and are performed with a simple, non-invasive dental Super Floss in the comfort of your own home.

About DNA ConneXions®

DNA ConneXions® offers 8 test panels utilizing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). This molecular technique amplifies human DNA in order to yield exceedingly sensitive and specific results. Our mission is to improve the outcome of disease by making laboratory diagnostic testing the standard of care throughout the dental and medical professions.

Don't guess…Get the test. Early discovery can mean better prevention in the future. www.dnaconnexions.com

