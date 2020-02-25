DNA Doctors Perform 100th EndoAVF Procedure

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA) physicians successfully completed the 100th EndoAVF procedure at the DNA Vascular Center in Plano on January 29, 2020. Led by Interventional Nephrologist Neghae Mawla, M.D., the team at the Vascular Center is one of the first in Texas to successfully create these minimally invasive fistulas.

Fistulas are essential for patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) to receive hemodialysis treatment, which filters wastes and water from the blood the same way healthy kidneys do. Prior to introducing this technique, fistula creation required open surgery in an operating room.

"For years, our dialysis patients have had to undergo surgery in order to have their fistulas created," said Dr. Mawla. "So not only were they dealing with ESRD, but they also had to undergo an invasive procedure in order to help extend their lives. EndoAVF has really made a difference in the way we treat our patients."

Innovations in Dialysis Delivery

Two revolutionary systems that were recently approved by the FDA–the Ellipsys® System and the BD WavelinQTM system–changed how dialysis is given to patients. Both systems are delivered through a small puncture and catheter placement, replacing sutures and scars with a simple bandage and dressing, and transforming the operating room experience into a quick outpatient procedure.

The BD WavelinQ procedure is performed by inserting flexible magnetic catheters into an artery and vein. The magnets align and the artery vein connection is made via a burst of radiofrequency energy. The physician can choose between two possible anatomical locations for the endoAVF.

In the Ellipsys system, the connection is made via a single catheter inserted through the vein into the artery, followed by a fusion of the two vessels. The location of this connection is a unique third site, which is different from those created by the BD WavelinQ.

"These two systems let us provide patients with three innovative creation sites," said Dr. Mawla. "It's helped us improve outcomes by creating more opportunities for a usable fistula for dialysis."

DNA currently offers this non-surgical procedure to qualified patients at our Plano Vascular Center at 4401 Tradition Trail, Plano, Texas 75093.

More information about the procedures can be found here: DNA Vascular Center is the First in Texas to Create Non-Surgical Dialysis Fistulas Using Two FDA-Approved Systems

About Dallas Nephrology Associates

Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA) is a national leader in providing comprehensive care for patients with kidney disease, kidney transplant, and hypertension. DNA has been a trusted source of information and top-quality kidney care in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 1971. Our mission has always been—and today remains—to provide the most advanced, appropriate care for individuals and families facing kidney disease, help them do it with hope and dignity, and treat them with the respect and compassion they deserve. For more information visit www.dneph.com.

