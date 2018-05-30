DNA Dynamics, Inc. Announces Major Sports Gambling Platform

Carl Grant, DNA's CEO, tells shareholders that: "We have been patiently building our cash reserves and our game plan over the past few months and are now in a position to take the market by storm. This latest forecast change in legislation in the US is a game changer and has aligned with our plans perfectly. Having had little to offer shareholders in the way of updates for some time, we are now in a position to have a series of updates to the market which will outline our platform strategy, our chosen development partners and our go to market strategy. I look forward to sharing these with you very soon."

He continues, "Our strategy in this area is to build an online betting platform that allows players to create their own betting scenarios; where groups of users can wager against one another in all major sporting competitions. We are very excited to be able to bring this news to you and, as we progress through the development, I will make sure that you are regularly updated on all elements of the development."

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets. For more information contact (616) 552-9653 or email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.

Carl Grant, carl.grant@dnadynamicsinc.com, 347-850-6024

