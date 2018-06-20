DNA Dynamics, Inc. Fully Executes on Development Contract with GodSpeed Games

Carl Grant, DNA's CEO, told shareholders that: "Whilst we had a three-week window to work through the fine details of the agreement, I decided that we needed to expedite our timelines and I signed the contract this morning after an intensive period of negotiation and review. I am keen to share details of the new platform with shareholders and I will try to balance the need for information to the market with the secrecy that needs to surround a project of this magnitude. I am heading to India shortly to personally oversee the initial phase of the platform development. This will be a game of skill like nothing out there currently and I genuinely believe this will be a huge success in this now liberalized gambling market."

DNA recently announced more details of the game and encouraged interested parties to join in the fun. The game will be a Sports based gambling platform that will combine a game of skill with real world players and stakes. The working title for the product is 'the accumulate project' as DNA has yet to release its final branding to the public. It has, however, recently offered a $1000 competition to come up with a name for the game. Details of this competition can be found at https://www.dnadynamicsinc.com/name-that-product and the company encourages active participation in the selection of the final brand name.

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets. For more information contact (616) 552-9653 or email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

