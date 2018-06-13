DNA Dynamics, Inc. Ramps Up Development of new Sports Gambling Platform

Carl Grant, DNA's CEO, told shareholders that "I have reviewed the Platform Development Documents with the team at DNA Interactive this week and I am hugely impressed in what work has been completed thus far. My expectation is that we will be out in time for the start of the NFL season. The key thing with that launch window will be our ability to attract the right go-to-market partners and align ourselves with individuals who will make this thing fly. Household names are a must and we are already in discussions with interested parties, of which there are several."

The product will be a Sports based gambling platform that will combine a game of skill with real world players and stakes. The working title for the product is 'the accumulate project' as DNA has yet to release its final branding to the public. It has, however, recently offered a $1000 competition to come up with a name for the product. Details of this competition can be found at https://www.dnadynamicsinc.com/name-that-product and the company encourages active participation in the selection of the final brand name.

Last week, DNA announced that it had signed a development LOI with Godspeed Gaming Solutions, a company that has been in the 'App' development business for 10 years and has recently seen exponential growth. Their latest game to hit the market earlier in 2018 was a Cricket game that has a massive following across Europe and India, and have previously developed several other titles for European video games companies, including a hugely successful Soccer title.

Speaking last week, Ranbeer Hora, CEO of Godsped commented "With our sports titles in the market already, I feel that this is the perfect partnership."

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets. For more information contact (616) 552-9653 or email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.

