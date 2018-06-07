DNA Dynamics, Inc. Signs Agreement with Sports App Development Company

Carl Grant, DNA's CEO, told shareholders that "I have known the CEO of Godspeed for many years and I have always been very impressed with the quality of their titles. I believe that they will make a fantastic addition to our team here as we build 'project accumulate', the working title for this project to market. We have given all those involved a tight timeline for development, but I feel confident that we will deliver on time and to budget."

Godspeed Gaming Solutions has been in business for 10 years and has recently seen exponential growth, with this contract from DNA taking them to 75 developers by the summer. Their latest game to hit the market earlier in 2018 was a Cricket game that has a massive following across Europe and India and have previously developer several other titles for European video games companies, including a hugely successful Soccer title.

Ranbeer Hora, CEO of Godspeed commented that he is "…very excited to be developing a platform in this incredible growth area. And with our sports titles in the market already, I feel that this is the perfect partnership."

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets.

About Godspeed Gaming Solutions PVT LTD

Godspeed Games is one of the leading Games and Technology companies, providing Games and Application Development, Live Ops and Quality Assurance Services to global leading companies. It has contributed on more than 300 Games across different genres. Their multiplatform expertise helps studios to get their products developed simultaneously across different platforms.

Godspeed Games is a licensed development studio with access to all the Next Gen Platforms and is currently working on creating multiple titles for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One platforms. With their specialization in creating Multiplayer Sports Games, Godspeed Games is poised to bring some of the successful Sports IP's on these platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-dynamics-inc-signs-agreement-with-sports-app-development-company-300661684.html

SOURCE DNA Dynamics, Inc.