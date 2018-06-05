DNA Dynamics, Inc. Updates Shareholders on Sports Gambling Strategy

He continues, "As we go through the development process we will be offering shareholders and interested parties the ability to download more strategic documents and examples of how the platform is taking shape. We won't be unveiling the final branding until launch, but 'Project Accumulate', as we are calling it, is really taking shape and I look forward to sharing information with you as we sign new partners, develop new artwork and refine our 'Go To Market' strategy."

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets. For more information contact (616) 552-9653 or email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

