DNA Forensic Solution Market - Expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion with CAGR of 15.02% | Evolving Opportunities with IDEMIA and DNA Solutions Inc. | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "DNA Forensic Solution Market Analysis Report by Application (Law enforcement, Biodefence, Healthcare, and Physical security) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dna-forensic-solution-market-industry-analysis

The DNA forensic solution market is driven by the rising need to curb growing instances of terrorist attacks. In addition, growing innovation in technologies for investigation and investments by vendors in R&D are anticipated to boost the growth of the DNA Forensic Solution Market. However, threat to privacy, the high cost of technologies used for DNA analysis, and strong competition from inexpensive non-DNA technologies may hamper the market growth.

Major DNA Forensic Solution Companies:

IDEMIA

DNA Solutions Inc.

M2SYS Technology

M Vac Systems Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

General Electric Co.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

DNA Forensic Solution Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Law enforcement - size and forecast 2020-2025

Biodefence - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Physical security - size and forecast 2020-2025

DNA Forensic Solution Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

