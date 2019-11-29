DNA Kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Ancestry & 23andMe DNA Kit Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best DNA kit deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on AncestryDNA and 23andMe DNA by clicking the links below.

Best DNA kit deals:

● Save 50% on the top-rated AncestryDNA test kit at AncestryDNA.com - Ancestry DNA testing kit on sale for $49 until 12/2

● Save up to 55% on 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more best-selling DNA test kits at Amazon

● Save up to $100 on 23andMe, AncestryDNA & more top-rated DNA testing kits at Walmart

● Save $70 on AncestryHealth at AncestryDNA - (not available in NY, NJ, RI)

● Save 50% on Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions - search family histories in the USA and worldwide

● Save up to 30% on Living DNA Ancestry & Wellbeing test kits - at the Living DNA Holiday Sale

● Save up to 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits, health and traits reports at the 23andMe online store - offers end 12/2

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Knowing ancestry helps people understand who they are. DNA testing is a scientific approach to explain why people behave as they do. When looking for DNA testing kits to buy, one should always ask himself about the purpose of testing. If it is for genealogical purposes, Ancestry DNA is a company that is an expert in understanding ethnic descent. The products from 23andMe is best used for health testing.

How does Black Friday shopping work? Both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer discounts on thousands of items during Black Friday. On average, shoppers can save 20% on in-store deals and 24% on online deals, according to personal finance website The Balance.

The National Retail Federation reported that in 2018 online stores attracted 41.4 million Black Friday shoppers, 17.6% more than brick-and-mortar stores. More shoppers are choosing to purchase online as retailers continue to deliver more attractive online deals, free expedited shipping, online-exclusive offers and continuous sales.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk