DNA Selects And Deploys Affirmed Networks As Foundation For New 5G NSA And SA Solution

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, the leader in the virtualization of mobile networks, today announced that it has been selected by DNA, one of the leading telecommunications providers in Finland, to replace its legacy network infrastructure. Affirmed's fully virtualized, web-scale, cloud-native solution will serve as the foundation for all services and has been deployed for DNA's recently launched consumer 5G offering, which will deliver "superfast" connections and rich customer experience to residential and enterprise markets.

Serving a customer base that has the world's highest bandwidth consumption, DNA's move to a complete virtualized network infrastructure is driven by two key drivers: the region's demand for high-bandwidth digital services and to enable competitive differentiation in the highly competitive Finnish market.

In December 2019, DNA leveraged their existing 4G and 5G network footprint to deliver a new "Home 5G" offering to residential customers across the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere and Turku, which will deliver high-speed broadband service to areas where fiber is unavailable or very expensive to build. DNA already offers its enterprise customers 5G IoT services such as NB-IoT, LTE-M leveraging network slicing, and other capabilities offered by Affirmed's comprehensive 5G NSA and SA solution.

DNA expects to significantly expand its 5G network in 2020, while also continuing to leverage its 4G network. DNA's 5G network technology is powered by Affirmed's fully virtualized, webscale, cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) solution that allows mobile operators to seamlessly converge multiple networks into one unified network. Affirmed 5G mobile core significantly improves network economics by eliminating the need for operators to maintain parallel legacy networks dedicated to just one service.

"Our selection of Affirmed Networks as the foundation for our new, virtualized network architecture enables us to deliver fast and reliable 5G to our residential and enterprise customers," says Ville Virtanen, Director of Core Networks at DNA. "This supports our vision for providing the best possible customer experience by leveraging the most innovative technology from best of breed vendors. 5G will enable new opportunities and experiences for the people of Finland. This is an exciting time and an opening for new era of mobile data."

"DNA recognizes that the delivery of superior customer experiences will be achieved by utilizing a wide range of technologies and approaches," said Ashwin Moranganti, Chief Product Officer at Affirmed Networks. "The availability of 5G supports this vision and is enabling DNA to continue to provide innovative services to their consumer and enterprise customers that will usher in a new phase of growth."

Today, Affirmed Networks has more than 100 customers across five continents, including some of the world's largest and most innovative operators.

About DNA:

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services, and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalization of society. DNA's mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked as the best employer in Finland in the large companies category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942 million, and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based webscale solutions are enabling operators to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. Operators have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Affirmed solutions enable operators to enhance the network experience while achieving as much as a 90% reduction in operational costs. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks and provide industry-leading performance and scale coupled with unmatched service agility, accelerating new service innovation, creation, and delivery.

