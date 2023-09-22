DNA Sequencing Market size to grow by USD 10.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DNA sequencing market size is expected to grow by USD 10.69 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-users (Academic research, Clinical research, Hospitals & clinics, and Pharmaceutical & biotechnology comp.), solutions (products and services), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, North America held the dominant market share and is poised to maintain its leadership position throughout the projected period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of numerous key industry players in the region. The US and Canada serve as headquarters for several prominent biotechnology and life sciences companies. Furthermore, the demand for DNA sequencing for pharmaceutical research in North America is strengthened by a substantial volume of research activities. DNA sequencing reagents find extensive applications in clinical trials, aiding in the identification of potential genomic drug targets and the assessment of the safety and effectiveness of innovative therapies. Consequently, the extensive number of clinical trials conducted in the US will further drive the demand for DNA sequencing in the region. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Global DNA Sequencing Market 2023-2027

10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10X Genomics Inc. - The company offers DNA sequencing such as Linked Reads genomics which provides contextual information about the genome from short reads.

DNA Sequencing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (Academic research, Clinical research, Hospitals & clinics, and Pharmaceutical & biotechnology comp.), solution (products and services), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the academic research segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the academic research sector emerged as the dominant player in the global DNA sequencing market. The growth of this segment is propelled by several factors, notably a strong interest in pioneering DNA sequencing work and government support. Genome sequencing projects yield invaluable high-quality data, enabling researchers to identify new targets for drug development and gain deeper insights into the mechanisms underlying human diseases. The escalating demand for higher-resolution DNA sequencing is projected to drive further expansion in university research activities, consequently fostering the growth of the global DNA sequencing market during the forecast period.

DNA Sequencing Market: Driver & Trend:

The growing adoption of NGS is driving growth in the DNA sequencing market. Next-generation sequencing has revolutionized genomic research through its capability for massively parallel DNA sequencing, enabling the sequencing of the entire human genome within a single day. This technology is increasingly employed in the diagnosis and treatment of prevalent chronic diseases like cancer and infectious diseases. NGS excels at effectively detecting sequence variations and providing a multitude of genetic markers, encompassing both common and rare variants, further stimulating its uptake. The simultaneous DNA sequencing capability, facilitating earlier diagnosis and detection, stands as a driving force behind the growing adoption of NGS. The extensive utilization of NGS in DNA sequencing, coupled with its increasing acceptance among end-users, is poised to propel the expansion of the global DNA sequencing market during the forecast period.

The automation of DNA Sequencing is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the DNA sequencing market.

