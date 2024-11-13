DNA Sequencing Market to Grow by USD 17.34 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising NGS Adoption, AI-Powered Report Explores Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global DNA sequencing market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20.01% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of ngs is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of third-generation sequencing methods. However, inadequate resources for dna sequencing in developing countries poses a challenge.Key market players include 10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Dna Sequencing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 17344.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled 10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The DNA sequencing market is experiencing significant growth due to the emergence of third-generation sequencing technology. This advanced method reads DNA at the single-molecule level, eliminating the need for clonal amplification and preparative steps. Third-generation sequencing offers long-reads, whole-transcript sequencing, and epigenetic modification detection. Challenges, such as accuracy issues, are being addressed through research and engineering solutions. Vendors are investing in third-generation sequencing R&D to expand their market presence and fuel market growth.

The DNA sequencing market has seen significant advancements, leading to increased accuracy and cost reduction. However, utilization remains low in developing countries due to factors such as high costs, lack of skilled personnel, and limited access to analysis tools. The high cost of sequencing instruments and analysis, as well as the lack of proper computational infrastructure, hinder market growth. Specialized training is necessary for DNA sequencing, but limited education capacities in developing countries pose a challenge. Outsourcing is essential due to the lack of facilities, but low-quality services increase costs and risks. Overall, resource limitations will significantly impact the growth of the DNA sequencing market in developing countries.

End-user 1.1 Academic research

1.2 Clinical research

1.3 Hospitals and clinics

1.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Solution 2.1 Products

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

The DNA sequencing market is experiencing significant growth in the healthcare sector, driven by the adoption of precision medicine and the increasing importance of genetic variation in clinical diagnosis and drug discovery. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, including Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS), have revolutionized the field of genomics, enabling the analysis of DNA variations at unprecedented speed and scale. This genetic information is crucial for oncology, where it can inform clinical diagnosis and guide personalized treatment plans. Bioinformatics plays a vital role in interpreting the vast amounts of data generated by these sequencing platforms. The consumables segment, including sequencing chemicals and reagents, is a key driver of market growth. Applications of DNA sequencing extend beyond oncology to areas such as forensics, reproductive health, and biomarker discovery. Clinical diagnostic laboratories utilize benchtop sequencers for high-throughput analysis, enabling rapid and accurate diagnosis.

The DNA sequencing market encompasses technologies and techniques used to determine the order of nucleotides, or bases, in a DNA molecule. This information is crucial in various fields, including genetics, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. Technologies such as Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and single-molecule sequencing are driving innovation in this market. NGS technologies, in particular, have revolutionized the field by enabling high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing of large genomes. Genomic research, diagnostics, and agricultural applications are significant end-users of DNA sequencing. Additionally, the growing interest in personalized medicine and gene therapy is expected to fuel market growth. The market is also witnessing advancements in technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and long-read sequencing, which offer improved accuracy and efficiency. Overall, the DNA sequencing market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, driven by technological advancements and growing applications in various industries.

