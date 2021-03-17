DNA Sequencing Market to Grow by USD 17.92 Billion during 2021-2025|Agilent Technologies Inc. and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors |Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "DNA Sequencing Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Solution (Products and Services), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The DNA sequencing market is driven by the growing adoption of NGS. In addition, the increasing affordability of DNA sequencing is anticipated to boost the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

NGS is increasingly used in the diagnosis and treatment of several prevalent chronic. The high prevalence and incidence of cancer are boosting the adoption of NGS. NGS technology can detect sequence variations effectively and provide several genetic markers, including common and rare variants, which further spurs its adoption. The ability to conduct DNA sequencing simultaneously reduces sequencing time and allows more accurate treatment due to early diagnosis and detection. In addition, NGS technology is getting recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic period, which positively impacts the share of the global DNA sequencing market. Therefore, the wide use of NGS in DNA sequencing and its growing adoption among end-users are expected to drive the global DNA sequencing market during the forecast period.

Major Five DNA Sequencing Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates business through Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company provides your laboratory with a broad range of molecular NGS solutions for obtaining reliable results.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. operates business through Molecular genetics, Sequencing services, Mass Spec, and Pharma solutions. The company offers a range of sequencing services with applications in human, plant, animal, and microbial research that apply the latest next-generation sequencing technologies and quality management systems.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates business through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers their Sequi Gen GT nucleic acid sequencing cell to cast and run sequencing gels using an easy horizontal casting method.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates business through Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The company offers high-value consumables for genomics applications in molecular biology, qPCR, next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, gene editing, and molecular diagnostics through their acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE operates business through Western Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The company provides single reads and complete double-strand sequencing with their ABI 3730xl 96 capillary DNA Analyzers technology.

DNA Sequencing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

DNA Sequencing Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

