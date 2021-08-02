DNA Sequencing Market to grow by USD 17.92 billion|Technavio
DNA Sequencing Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry
DNA Sequencing Market will have Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025
Aug 02, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA sequencing market segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Solution (Products and Services) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the DNA sequencing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 17.92 billion during 2021-2025?
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three DNA Sequencing Market Participants:
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc. provides your laboratory with a broad range of molecular NGS solutions for obtaining reliable results.
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. offers a range of sequencing services with applications in human, plant, animal, and microbial research that apply the latest next-generation sequencing technologies and quality management systems.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers their Sequi Gen GT nucleic acid sequencing cell to cast and run sequencing gels using an easy horizontal casting method.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/dna-sequencing-market-industry-analysis
DNA Sequencing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
DNA sequencing market is segmented as below:
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o Asia
o ROW
- Solution
o Products
o Services
The DNA sequencing market is driven by the growing adoption of NGS. In addition, the emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is expected to trigger the DNA sequencing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
