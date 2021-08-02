DNA Sequencing Market to grow by USD 17.92 billion|Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three DNA Sequencing Market Participants:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. provides your laboratory with a broad range of molecular NGS solutions for obtaining reliable results.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. offers a range of sequencing services with applications in human, plant, animal, and microbial research that apply the latest next-generation sequencing technologies and quality management systems.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers their Sequi Gen GT nucleic acid sequencing cell to cast and run sequencing gels using an easy horizontal casting method.

DNA Sequencing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

DNA sequencing market is segmented as below:

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia

o ROW



o o o o ROW Solution

o Products

o Services

The DNA sequencing market is driven by the growing adoption of NGS. In addition, the emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is expected to trigger the DNA sequencing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

