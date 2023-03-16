DNA Sequencing Products Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.39%

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA sequencing products market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.39% during 2022-2028.

DNA sequencing is the process used for calculating the precise sequence of the four nucleotide bases within a DNA molecule, namely, cytosine, adenine, thymine and guanine. It plays an important role in mapping out the human genome as well as helps in various applied research applications.

In line with this, DNA sequencing products are gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry as they assist researchers in understanding complex diseases and, in turn, develop personalised medicines for patients. Additionally, DNA profiling has become an integral part of forensic science as these profiles enable investigators to identify and distinguish multiple samples from a pool of DNA.



Genome mapping and sequencing of microorganisms have enabled agriculturists to use them for crops and food plants. Over the past few years, specific genes of bacteria have been used in food plants to improve their resistance against insects and pests which has increased their productivity and nutritional value.

In addition to this, genomes of several domesticated livestock animals, such as chicken, pig, cow, sheep, and horse, have also been partially or completely sequenced and proven to be useful in the production of livestock with enhanced quality of meat and milk.



The role of DNA sequencing in the in-vitro diagnostics market, particularly for point-of-care diagnostics, is expected to gain momentum. DNA sequencing enables the development of precision medicine in order to offer specific treatments or therapies to patients. It also provides various platforms that enable genetic sequencing and analysis of DNA data at the point-of-care with high accuracy and rapid diagnosis.



Researchers and instrument developers have produced an array of DNA sequencing technologies which offer faster sequencing with higher accuracy at lower costs. For instance, one of the primary market players in the field, Illumina, has launched a system that consists of 10 ultra-high-throughput sequencers and can sequence about 18,000 human genomes per year.



Researchers are now using innovative technologies for genome mapping that take lesser time for completion. Other than this, the reduction in sequencing costs has led many companies to invest in R&D activities and offer cost-effective solutions such as whole genome sequencing, de novo sequencing and specific disease diagnosis.

