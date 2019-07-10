DNA Test Kits Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global DNA test kits market. Growing popularity of direct-to-consumer testing and increase in demand for DNA kits for disease risk assessment and health & fitness are the major factors projected to drive the global DNA test kits market during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791966/?utm_source=PRN

Moreover, rise in awareness about direct-to-consumer ancestry testing and cancer risks and rapid adoption of genetic engineering technologies in health care are anticipated to propel the global DNA test kits market.

Furthermore, demand for DNA test kits used for health and fitness is increasing due to rise in the number of market players offering DNA for fitness and simple method for sample collection.



Global DNA Test Kits Market: Report Description

The global DNA test kits market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on sample type, application, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the DNA test kits market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global DNA test kits market.



Global DNA Test Kits Market: Key Segments

The global DNA test kits market has been segmented based on sample type and application

In terms of sample type, the market has been classified into and cheek swab.The saliva segment held the larger market share in 2018.



The segment is projected to be driven by increase in availability of saliva-based DNA test kits in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific. The cheek swab segment is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR due to ease of use and convenience, especially in case of elderly customers who are unable to generate required amount of saliva for the test.

In terms of application, the DNA test kits market has been categorized into ancestry testing, diet & nutrition, health & fitness, disease risk assessment, and others. The ancestry testing segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in the number of users of autosomal and paternity DNA test kits across the globe.

The DNA test kits market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2027, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global DNA Test Kits Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global DNA test kits market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The DNA test kits market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The DNA test kits market in North America is likely to be driven by patient demand for service personalization, especially in the U.S. and increase in the number of DNA test kits providers in the region. Furthermore, rapid adoption of direct-to-consumer (DTC) tests for early diagnosis and prevention of various genetic diseases is anticipated to drive the DNA test kits market

In Europe, rise in awareness among people about their health and regulatory scenario for DTC genetic testing services are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the DNA test kits market

In Asia Pacific, the DNA test kits market is driven by increase awareness about impact of genetics on lifestyle and health



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global DNA test kits market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key players profiled in the DNA test kits market report include

Ancestry

23andMe, Inc.

MyHeritage Ltd.

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Living DNA Ltd.

National Geographic Partners LLC

Helix OpCo LLC

Veritas, FitnessGenes

Rise in focus on increasing share in the DNA test kits market through launch of new products and geographical expansion are two main strategies adopted by market player



The global DNA test kits market has been segmented as below:



Global DNA Test Kits Market, by Sample Type

Saliva

Cheek Swab



Global DNA Test Kits Market, by Application

Ancestry Testing

Diet & Nutrition

Health & Fitness

Disease Risk Assessment

Others



Global DNA Test Kits Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791966/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

