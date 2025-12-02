DNAKE Donates Smart IP Intercom Systems to Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles, Strengthening Home Security for Local Families

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAKE, a leading smart IP intercom manufacturer and home automation solutions provider, has donated a batch of Cloud-based IP Video Intercom Kits (IPK04), valued at more than $21,000, to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA). The smart IP front-door monitoring systems will support families moving into newly built affordable homes in the communities of Orange Avenue, Cedar, Canyon, Erin Grove, and Lakeland & Laurel.

DNAKE Donates Smart IP Intercom Systems to Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles builds and renovates affordable housing and partners with local volunteers, donors, and organizations to help families achieve safe, stable homeownership. Habitat LA's mission focuses on expanding access to housing and strengthening neighborhoods through long-term community investment.

For families transitioning into homeownership, having tools that enhance front-door awareness and communication can provide greater peace of mind and a smoother adjustment to their new environment. DNAKE's IP Video Intercom Kits (IPK04) utilize the cloud platform to support remote configuration, firmware updates and app-based access, helping families to manage front-door visits with ease.

"We are grateful to DNAKE for providing advanced front door monitoring systems to more than 60 families moving into new Habitat LA homes across several communities. Their generous contribution helps create a greater sense of safety and peace of mind for our new homeowners."

- Helen Dosta, Vice President of Resource Development, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

This donation is part of DNAKE's broader commitment to social responsibility as it expands across the North American market. Beyond donating smart IP intercom systems, DNAKE collaborates closely with its regional distributors to support local communities through both online and in-person educational initiatives—efforts that enhance safety and make daily life more convenient.

Through its efforts to build strong local roots, including the establishment of a local office, DNAKE is dedicated to supporting the community, creating job opportunities, and assisting underrepresented and underserved groups. As DNAKE expands in North America, it plans to extend these efforts to communities nationwide.

Our Vision and Global Commitment

DNAKE's vision is to become the trusted leader in smart IP intercom, home automation, and access control solutions while enhancing everyday living more safely and conveniently. This partnership with Habitat LA marks an early step in DNAKE's long-term commitment to expanding social-support initiatives globally.

About DNAKE

Founded in 2005, DNAKE designs and manufactures high-quality smart intercom, access control, and home automation products for residential and commercial applications. Committed to ensuring the security and convenience of smart building systems, DNAKE leverages its cloud platform, GMS-certified Android 15 system, open SIP, Zigbee and KNX protocols, and open APIs to seamlessly integrate with major global security and smart home ecosystems, while expanding its solutions through a rapidly growing global partner network. With 20 years of experience, DNAKE is trusted by 12.6 million families in 90+ countries. Visit www.dnake-global.com or follow DNAKE on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

