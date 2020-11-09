DNAtrix Announces Multiple Data Presentations, Including Late-Breaking Phase 2 CAPTIVE (KEYNOTE-192) Data in Recurrent Glioblastoma, Planned for the Society for Neuro-oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAtrix, a biotech company advancing virus-driven immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that four abstracts on the company's platform technology have been accepted for presentation at the 25th Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-oncology (SNO) to be held November 19-21, 2020. Updated data from the Phase 2 CAPTIVE study in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) have been selected as a late-breaking abstract for oral presentation on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The Phase 2 multicenter CAPTIVE study is evaluating DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), DNAtrix's adenovirus-based immunotherapy, in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of GBM at first or second recurrence. Data from 49 patients will be presented.

Additionally, presentations will include data on DNX-2401 as a potential treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive pediatric cancer of the brainstem.

The live and on-demand sessions can be found on the SNO event website at https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/SNO.

Title: Phase 2 multicenter study of the oncolytic adenovirus DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev) in combination with pembrolizumab for recurrent glioblastoma; CAPTIVE Study (KEYNOTE-192) Abstract Number: LTBK-04 Presenter: Gelareh Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., Princess Margaret Cancer Center Date/Time: November 20, 11:45 a.m. ET



Title: Oncolytic virus for DIPG: The clinical experience with DNX-2401 Abstract Number: CTIM-25 Presenter: Marta M. Alonso, Ph.D., Clinica Universidad de Navarra Date/Time: On Demand – Pediatric (Clinical) Session I







Title: Delta-24-RGDOX (DNX-2440) activation of the IDO-Kyn-AhR cascade in glioblastoma: old targets for a new therapy Abstract Number: EXTH-45 Presenter: Teresa Nguyen, MD Anderson Cancer Center Date/Time: On Demand – Experimental and Translational Sciences Session IV



Title: Characterization of the oncolytic adenovirus Delta-24-RGD (DNX-2401) as therapeutic agent for the treatment of the pediatric embryonal brain tumors AT/RT and CNS-PNET Abstract Number: EXTH-60 Presenter: Marc Garcia-Moure, Ph.D., Clinica Universidad de Navarra Date/Time: On Demand – Pediatric (Basic Science) Session I





About DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev)

DNX-2401 is an oncolytic adenovirus engineered specifically to infect, replicate in, and directly kill cancer cells, as well as elicit a broader anti-tumor immune response. DNX-2401 is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for highly aggressive brain tumors, including recurrent glioblastoma in adults and newly-diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in children. Clinical studies have demonstrated that DNX-2401 was well tolerated and extended survival for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNX-2401 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan designation by the FDA and PRIME and Orphan designation by the EMA.

About DNX-2440

DNX-2440 is an oncolytic adenovirus expressing the immune modulator OX40 ligand, a powerful costimulatory molecule known to enhance T cell responses directed to tumors. DNX-2440 is in Phase 1 clinical testing following the demonstration of anti-cancer activity in preclinical studies, including tumor reductions, immune memory, and abscopal effect.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held biotech company developing virus-driven immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its proprietary adenovirus platform is based on an engineered version of the common cold virus that is designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The company's lead product candidate is DNX-2401, which is expected to enter into a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNX-2401 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, for which it has received FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. A second product candidate, DNX-2440, is entering a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with colorectal and other cancers with liver metastasis. The company's investors include Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund. For more information, please visit the company website at www.DNAtrix.com.

