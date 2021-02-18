DNAtrix Appoints Industry Veteran Herb Cross to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAtrix, a biotech company advancing virus-driven immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Herb Cross, a seasoned financial and operational executive, to its board of directors.

"We are delighted to have Herb join our board at this pivotal time for DNAtrix," said Jeffrey Knapp, chief executive officer of DNAtrix. "Herb, who will also become a member of our audit committee, offers a wealth of experience in managing finance and operational needs for growing companies, both private and public. We look forward to his guidance as we advance our clinical programs into both early and late-stage development and build on the company's progress and momentum."

Mr. Cross added, "This is an exciting time for DNAtrix, a unique private stage company in the biopharma industry with an impressive virus-driven immunotherapy pipeline that includes a Phase 3 program in recurrent glioblastoma. The company is well positioned in the oncology field with a differentiated and proven technology with significant potential. I look forward to working with Jeff and the rest of the management team to prepare for the company's success."

Mr. Cross is currently chief financial officer of Atreca, Inc and has more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles with responsibility for strategic financial management and corporate operations. He also currently serves on the board of directors, and is the chair of the audit committee, of Apexigen, Inc., a privately held immuno-oncology company focused on developing antibody therapeutics for solid tumors. His operating experience includes leading the successful initial public offering of Atreca in 2019 as well as serving in other chief financial officer roles at a number of life sciences companies, including ARMO BioSciences, Balance Therapeutics, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals and Affymax. Earlier in his career, he also served as vice president of Finance at Neoforma, PDL BioPharma and Facet Biotech. While at ARMO, Mr. Cross led all administrative functions and corporate development in driving their successful 2018 initial public offering as well as the subsequent acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly for $1.6 billion. Mr. Cross received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley and is a certified public accountant.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held biotech company developing virus-driven immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its proprietary adenovirus platform is based on an engineered version of the common cold virus that is designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The company's lead product candidate is DNX-2401, which will enter into a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNX-2401 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, for which it has received FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. A second product candidate, DNX-2440, is in Phase 1 clinical testing in patients with colorectal and other cancers with liver metastasis. The company's investors include Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund. For more information, please visit the company website at www.DNAtrix.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE DNAtrix, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dnatrix.com

