DNAtrix Appoints Jeff Knapp as Chief Executive Officer and to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAtrix, a leader in the development of oncolytic viruses for cancer therapy, announced today that Jeffrey Knapp has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors. Stephen Dilly has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff as Chief Executive Officer of DNAtrix," said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, Ph.D., Chairman of the DNAtrix Board of Directors. "We look forward to benefiting from his deep industry experience as a senior leader in the pharmaceutical industry, who has helped to develop multiple products in the clinic and bring them to market. As we prepare for Phase 3 development and the potential commercialization of our lead program, DNX-2401, Jeff's knowledge will be invaluable to us as we work to achieve our mission of delivering novel oncolytic virus therapies to patients with some of the most aggressive forms of cancer."

"I am thrilled to be working with DNAtrix at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Mr. Knapp. "The data from the Phase 2 trial (CAPTIVE) of DNX-2401 is compelling and it demonstrates the potential of DNX-2401 to transform the standard of care for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. I look forward to working with this impressive team to advance DNAtrix's pipeline of oncolytic virus candidates through clinical development and to prepare for potential commercialization."

Mr. Knapp joins DNAtrix with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 20 in executive management. He has developed and executed strategies supporting clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercial launch of multiple products across a diverse array of therapeutic areas. Mr. Knapp most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Aimmune Therapeutics where he was responsible for preparing the company's first asset, AR101, for approval and commercial launch in the United States and Europe as a treatment for children and adolescents with peanut allergies. Previously, Mr. Knapp held several executive and senior management positions in biopharmaceutical companies at similar stages of growth. Mr. Knapp holds a B.A. in Biology with a Minor in Business Administration from Wittenberg University.

Dr. Dilly added, "On behalf of the DNAtrix Board of Directors, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Frank Tufaro for his leadership over the last several years, particularly for guiding the company through several clinical trials that have brought us to this important point. We are grateful for Dr. Tufaro's hard work to grow the company and for his commitment to patients."

Dr. Dilly brings over two decades of executive and senior management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to the DNAtrix Board of Directors. He also serves as Board Chairman of Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company, is a Board member of Sangamo Therapeutics and Adjuvance Technologies, and is on the Industry Advisory Board of Longitude Ventures. Previously, Dr. Dilly served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Aimmune Therapeutics, where he currently serves as Special Advisor on Clinical and Regulatory affairs. Earlier in his career, Dr. Dilly served in executive and senior management roles associated with the development and launch of marketed drugs for many therapeutic areas. Dr. Dilly holds an M.B.B.S., the equivalent of an M.D. in the U.S., from the University of London in the U.K. and a Ph.D. in Cardiac Physiology from University of London.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer. Its oncolytic adenovirus platform is based on genetic modifications to the common cold virus that allow the virus to specifically infect and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The company's investors include Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund. For more information, please visit the company website at www.DNAtrix.com.

