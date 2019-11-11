DNAtrix to Present Updated Results from the Phase 2 CAPTIVE / KEYNOTE-192 Study of DNX-2401 in Combination with Pembrolizumab for Glioblastoma at the 2019 SNO Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAtrix, an oncolytic virus immunotherapy company with a proprietary adenovirus platform, today announced that updated data from the CAPTIVE / KEYNOTE-192 study of DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev) with pembrolizumab will be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, held from November 22-24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Updated safety and efficacy data will be presented from the fully enrolled clinical study evaluating the immunotherapy in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNAtrix's oncolytic virus technology will be highlighted across six additional abstracts selected for presentation.

"We are pleased that data from a broad range of studies with our oncolytic viruses have been selected for presentations at SNO," said Frank Tufaro, PhD, CEO of DNAtrix. "Our team is committed to developing virus-based therapies to treat devastating diseases like glioblastoma, for which new treatments are desperately needed."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation: Interim Results of a Phase II Multi-center Study of Oncolytic Adenovirus DNX-2401 with Pembrolizumab for Recurrent Glioblastoma; CAPTIVE Study (KEYNOTE-192)

Presenting Author: Clark Chen, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota

Session Title: Immunology Pre-Clinical and Clinical II (5A)

Date and Time: Sunday, November 24, 8:55 AM - 9:05 AM MST (10:55 AM – 11:05 PM EST)

Abstract Number: ATIM-33

Oral Presentation: Activating the immunity within the tumor using viroimmunotherapy: Delta-24-RGD oncolytic adenovirus armed with the immunopositive regulator GITRL

Presenting Author: Candelaria Gomez-Manzano, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Drug Discovery/Drug Resistance and Experimental Therapeutics (2C)

Date and Time: Friday, November 22, 3:15 PM - 3:25 PM MST (5:15 PM – 5:25 PM EST)

Abstract Number: EXTH-27

Oral Presentation: Treatment with Delta-24-RGDOX of subcutaneous tumors results in abscopal effect eradicating intracranial melanomas

Presenting Author: Juan Fueyo, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Drug Discovery/Drug Resistance and Experimental Therapeutics (2C)

Date and Time: Friday, November 22, 4:35 PM - 4:40 PM MST (6:35 PM – 6:40 PM EST)

Abstract Number: EXTH-11

E-talk: Stem cell delivery of oncolytic adenovirus DNX-­2401 following surgical resection for the treatment of glioblastoma

Presenter: Sricharan Gopakumar, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Drug Resistance/Drug Discovery/Experimental Therapeutics

Date and Time: Friday, November 22, 7:42 PM - 7:46 PM MST (9:42 PM – 9:46 PM EST)

Abstract Number: EXTH-62

E-talk: Oncolytic virus expressing a positive immune checkpoint modulator as a therapeutic approach for DIPG

Presenter: Virginia Laspidea, Clínica Universidad de Navarra

Session Title: Adult Therapeutics/Immunology/Rare Tumors

Date and Time: Saturday, November 23, 5:48 PM - 5:52 PM MST (7:48 PM – 7:52 PM EST)

Abstract Title: IMMU-14

Poster Title: Phase I clinical trial with oncolytic virus DNX-2401 for naive DIPGs

Presenting Author: Marta M. Alonso, PhD, Clínica Universidad de Navarra

Date and Time: Saturday, November 23, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM MST (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST)

Abstract Number: PDCT-18

Poster Title: Delta-24-RGD oncolytic adenovirus mediates anti-tumor effect in localized and disseminated AT/RT murine models

Presenting Author: Marc Garcia-Moure, PhD, Clínica Universidad de Navarra

Date and Time: Saturday, November 23, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM MST (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST)

Abstract Number: PDTM-23

DNX-2401 (Delta-24-RGD, tasadenoturev) and murine DNX-2440 (Delta-24-RGDOX), an oncolytic adenovirus expressing the immune modulator OX40 ligand, are being evaluated in ongoing clinical studies for highly aggressive brain tumors, including recurrent glioblastoma in adults and newly-diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in children.

For more information about ongoing DNAtrix clinical studies, visit the ClinicalTrials.gov website: NCT02798406 (DNX-2401 + pembrolizumab for recurrent glioblastoma), NCT03178032 (DNX-2401 for newly diagnosed pediatric diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, DIPG), NCT03896568 (DNX-2401 delivered via mesenchymal stem cells for recurrent high-grade glioma), and NCT03714334 (DNX-2440 for recurrent glioblastoma).

About DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev)

DNX-2401 is an adenovirus engineered specifically to infect, replicate in, and kill cancer cells to elicit an immune response. Clinical studies have demonstrated that DNX-2401 has a positive safety profile and extended survival for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNX-2401 has also been granted PRIME and Orphan designation by the EMA, and Fast Track and Orphan designation by the FDA.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer. Its oncolytic adenovirus platform is based on genetic modifications to the common cold virus that allows for the virus to specifically infect and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The company's investors include Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund. For more information, please visit the company website at www.DNAtrix.com.

