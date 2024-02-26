DNC Chair Minyon Moore to Join House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Fellow Leaders for Women in Power

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1st, Democrats for the Illinois House will kick off Women's History Month with a fundraising event celebrating some of Illinois' most dynamic women in power. The annual Women's History Month event hosted by Speaker Welch and House Democrats is designed to encourage, motivate, and inspire women in leadership. This year's program features our very own Chairwoman of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Minyon Moore.

This year’s honorees include Chairwoman Moore, Assistant Majority Leader Camille Lilly, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates, and Triveni Institute Founder and Director Jordan Parker.
"I am truly honored to be recognized by Speaker Welch and the Democrats for the Illinois House in celebration of Women's History Month in my hometown of Chicago," says Moore. "The esteemed women being recognized for their incomparable achievements in their fields deserve to be celebrated not just this month, but every single day. I am humbled to be amongst this distinguished group of leaders who continue to fight for a more just and equitable society for us all. I look forward to working with them and all of Chicago to ensure the 2024 Convention is one that makes all Chicagoans proud."

Speaker Welch and Democrats for the Illinois House agree.

"When we have women in power, there is no limit to what we can accomplish. Women leaders are compassionate. They are inclusive. And they get the job done. I look forward to honoring this exceptional group of women who will headline Women in Power and all of the women across our state who lift our communities every day. In Illinois, we are lucky to have some of the fiercest advocates in the country who are making historic strides in the fight for equity and inclusion and standing tall for the next generation."

Women in Power will be held at RPM Events [317 N. Clark Street | Chicago] from 1-3 PM. There will be a special photo line with Chairwoman Moore and Speaker Welch for those who purchase sponsorships. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/womeninpower24. Pre-purchased tickets are highly encouraged. Attendees can also RSVP by emailing [email protected].

This event is closed to the press.

News Releases in Similar Topics

