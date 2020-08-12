D.NEA Launches New Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.NEA, an expert in lab grown diamonds, launched its new website.

D.NEA's website offers users a quick and easy way to find their dream engagement ring for a fraction of the retail price. D.NEA's business model is different than most jewelry retailers. Instead of listing a limited inventory, customers consult with a diamond connoisseur, who conducts an expert wholesale search worldwide and curates a list of diamonds at the lowest possible prices.

Staying true to its character, D.NEA continues on its quest for advancement through technology, launching its new, user-friendly website, geared towards making the search for your dream engagement ring that much easier. Gone are the days of tirelessly scrolling through confusing websites in search of the perfect diamond! The new website provides users a clean layout, simple navigation structure and user-friendly functionality.

Owner Jeff Becker believes his new website will provide a better customer experience for the millions of engagement ring shoppers each year.

"Wouldn't you like to know how much you could be saving on your dream engagement ring? We provide our users with a concierge-style service. All you have to do is sit back and relax and we'll do everything for you."

D.NEA was one of the first companies to bring lab-grown diamonds to the designer jewelry scene in the United States over a decade ago. The company provides consumers with a high-tech, environmentally friendly, and conflict-free alternative to mined diamonds.

Sourcing lab-grown diamonds from a variety of different growers and distributors throughout the world, D.NEA presents these diamonds to each prospective buyer as a high-value alternative to natural diamonds.

"The future of engagement ring shopping is rapidly changing. This is due to a confluence of several factors. For example, massive advancements in laboratory diamond technology and a greater awareness of the environmental, ethical, and humanitarian risks associated with diamond mining. In addition, the growth of video and the Internet combined with a more educated consumer have all paved the way for this immense change."

About D.NEA:

A pioneer in the lab-grown diamond industry, D.NEA offers high-tech, environmentally friendly, and conflict-free diamonds in a wide variety of size, cut, clarity, and style. D.NEA also has access to over 40,000 show-stopping diamonds at wholesale prices, and 1000s of stunning ring designs from multiple vendors.

To help you find your ideal diamond engagement ring, reach out to our experts at: [email protected].

Contact:

Jeff Becker

7143985664

[email protected]

