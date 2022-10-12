DNEST3 security solution - Deep digging the potential of drones - recruits for global exclusive distributors

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DNEST3 security drone solution from HEISHA Technology is the first drone docking system for consumers, it is recruiting for global exclusive distributors.

What makes DNEST3 extend the potential of drones?

Even a professional pilot needs to fully concentrated on the little screen during the flight, or they may lose or break a drone in one flight, the stress hovers in every flight.

Controlling a drone through DNEST3 is completely different as people's sight can be broadened to the TV screen, they can feel a truly immersive flying experience. The game-like controlling buttons are vivid and simple enough even for a new user.

The easy operation allows anyone to use DNEST to control a drone, and that is the most valuable factor to dig the potential of drones. No matter whether the user is a farmer, a shepherd, or a ranger, feel free to use it.

Instead of driving a car and using several hours to check the farms, it only takes about 15 minutes to patrol 500 acres of land if customers use a DNEST3 and Mavic3, no more pre-checking on the drone and batteries, nor standing on-site in the cold or hot days. Controlling a drone indoors while sitting on a sofa is not a dream anymore.

If people find an intruder during a flight, the megaphone on the drone can help to tell him to back off, they can also take some pictures and videos as evidence at the same time.

How systematic is the DNEST3?

1. Docking, charging, and video streaming, are all necessary functions for a security drone solution besides flying.

Both the available flight time and distance will be extended, and no more touching the drone between flights.

2. Temperature management system.

HEISHA is the first drone dock manufacturer that adopts air conditioners. The temperature inside the DNEST reaches 40 Celsius degree even before sunset in October in Shenzhen. DNEST3 is built-in an inverted compressor air conditioner and a smart controlling board to balance the temperature and ensure charging safety.

3. Optional connection methods.

Off-cloud local deployment is a fully private way to connect DNEST3 to the house through the local network, all the pictures and videos users get will have no chance to be exposed.

The online operating system allows people to remotely control a drone to view their land even across an ocean.

4. Compatible with no SDK drones.

DNEST3 is the first drone charging dock that is compatible with no SDK drones thanks to a Black box component. Which is friendly to the newly release DJI Mavic3 and Mini3.

"The former two generations of DNEST are for industrial applications and have gathered priceless feedback from global distributors and partners, thank you all. It's the feedback that powers DNEST to be better, we will insist to upgrade."

"Welcome to book the limited regional exclusive distributors of DNEST, let's make the drones more popular together."

-Mr. Lin, CEO of HEISHA Tech

The future will be a data-leading world, drones will take the responsibility of collecting the data, and drone docks are going to support this giant project.

About HEISHA

HEISHA is a hi-tech company that focuses on the development and production of mansions for robots and aims to be the world's leading one-stop solution provider in bot mansions. HEISHA's core concept is to develop fine products that can truly improve human life.

