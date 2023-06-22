Dnistrian Statement on Murphy Administration's Lawsuit Seeking to Block Parental Rights with Their Own Children

22 Jun, 2023, 15:11 ET

COLTS NECK, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a lawsuit filed today by the Murphy administration against the boards of education in Middletown, Marlboro and Manalapan, Steve Dnistrian, candidate for the New Jersey State Senate in Legislative District 11 in Monmouth County, released the following statement:

"Today, the Murphy administration filed a lawsuit against the boards of education in three additional New Jersey municipalities for passing policies that support notifying parents if and when a child asks teachers, or school staff, for accommodations or changes regarding their own gender.

"Kids do best when parents and teachers work together to support them. When Governor Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin try to interfere in the relationship between parents and children, families, parents and kids suffer. We should encourage schools to communicate with parents when children are struggling, not sue to stop them, and not insist that the state knows better when it comes to parent-child relationships.

"Parents in our district are telling me they want to be more involved in their kids' schools. They want a say in curriculum. They are very concerned about sex ed courses being forced on young children. And parents are deeply worried about the loss of $75 million in state aid in our schools, all supported by Murphy and his protege, Sen. Vinod Gopal. When it comes to dealing with the health and well-being of children, parents should ALWAYS be part of the discussion. Democrats, however, are insisting that parents NOT be part of the discussion, especially if kids express questions about being LGBTQ. These heavy-handed, one-sided mandates from Trenton are just wrong."

Dnistrian, the son of immigrants, is running for public office for the first time after spending 35 years in the business world. He is challenging Murphy ally and Democrat Senator Vinod Gopal in what many pundits believe will be the most hotly-contested race in New Jersey this year. All 120 seats in the NJ legislature are on the ballot in November. For more information on Dnistrian, visit www.SteveforNJ.com

Steve Dnistrian is the Republican Candidate for State Senate in Legislative District 11.

