DNP Announce "May ii", A Mobile Application to Support Foreign Travelers in Japan

Looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, many tourists from the United States are expected to visit Japan. Many of these tourists are likely to have trouble with public transit and directions due to language barrier in Japan. By allowing users to casually share their small concerns in Japan, the app helps to resolve these concerns.

According to "CAF WORLD GIVING INDEX 2018" (*), a study by the Charities Aid Foundation, Japan ranked 142nd out of 144 countries in the "Helping a Stranger" rankings. It may be possible that although Japanese people do have an initiative to help, but many of them do not offer a helping hand due to the fear of being turned down. Therefore, DNP would like to give these people a little push by development the "May ii" application.

About May ii:

"May ii" is a smartphone app that matches people who want to make a request and people who want to help.

By encouraging tourists with concerns to ask for help and alerting people who can help nearby, it promotes people to assist each other.

Matching "supporters" with "requesters" through GPS to execute an accurate location, which ultimately shortens wait time.

As a way of visualizing the help that has been provided, supporters can accumulate points based on the number of times they have supported requesters

The virtual characters within the app can be nurtured with points accumulated, providing motivation to users.

Download URL:

Apple App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/may-ii-may-i-help-you/id1472700087

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.dnp.mayii&hl=en_US

May ii Development Background:

Due to the lack of supporting sign displays, facilities, and equipment for overseas visitors, elderly people, and people with disabilities, DNP collaborated with companies and municipalities to conduct practical experiments by connecting "people having trouble with navigation" and "supporters who can help" in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. As a result of the experiments, DNP received feedback from "requesters" that "using the service made travel easier" and "communication is fun."

DNP decided to develop a proprietary app that enables smooth face-to-face interactions between both parties based on the various needs of stakeholders that the development team identified through verification experiments. The plan is to launch in the 3 cities of Tokyo (Ichigaya, Shinjuku), Hokkaido (Sapporo), and Fukuoka (Fukuoka) and gradually expand the areas of use to other major cities within Japan.

Areas of Use: Japan – Tokyo (Near Ichigaya Station in Shinjuku), Hokkaido (Near Sapporo Station in Sapporo), and Fukuoka (Near Tenjin Station in Fukuoka)

Price: Free (iOS11 and above or Android 6.0 and above are recommended)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Korean (Chinese support is being planned)

URL: https://mayii.jp/en/index.html

