Dnsys named CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree in three categories

Company to showcase award-winning exoskeleton lineup and offer hands-on media trials at Venetian Expo booth #56123

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dnsys today announced that its Z1 exoskeleton has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree in three categories: Digital Health, Robotics, and Sports & Fitness . The program received over 3,600 submissions this year, marking a record high. The recognition precedes CES® 2026, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV. Dnsys will exhibit its full lineup of mobility systems at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #56123 and will also attend Pepcom's Digital Experience! CES 2026 the evening of January 5.

Dnsys Z1 Outdoor Hiking

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards® program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories. Those with the highest score in each category receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions.

On display at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas

Dnsys Z1 : A lightweight, AI-powered knee exoskeleton designed to reduce joint strain and muscle fatigue. As the world's lightest exoskeleton and the first dedicated to knee support, it provides up to 900W of powered assistance and adapts in real time to movement. It boosts leg strength by up to 50 percent, offloads up to 150 kilograms of weight, and offers 20 kilograms of lifting support. The Z1 is suited for both demanding tasks and all-day use.





Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro - DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition : Developed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and inspired by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, this limited-edition model retains the Z1's full technical capabilities while adding a co-branded aesthetic with custom lighting and in-game styling. The military-industrial design, co-branded logos, and ergonomic build merge digital visuals with physical functionality. The result is an exosuit that feels at home in both the game world and real life.





Dnsys X1 series : An ultralight hip exoskeleton built for endurance during long periods of walking, climbing, or outdoor activity. Using adaptive AI, it provides torque assistance or resistance in real time to reduce fatigue or enable strength training. It is available in three models: Lite, Carbon, and Carbon Pro, supporting everything from casual movement to high-performance trekking. Foldable and under four pounds, the X1 delivers up to 20 kilometers of mobility support per charge.

"Our mission is to demonstrate how robotics can augment human mobility in both everyday and demanding environments," said Sage Dong, CEO of Dnsys. "CES presents an ideal opportunity to show how our exoskeletons perform in a high-mobility context, where fatigue and endurance matter."

The CES Innovation Awards® class of 2026 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . More will be revealed in January ahead of CES® 2026 – where innovators show up. During the show, don't miss the CES Innovation Awards® Showcase on-site at the Venetian Expo to view some of the winning products.

Media wishing to book a two-hour exoskeleton trial with a private walkthrough, or to arrange interviews or live demos with Dnsys personnel, can do so by contacting PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at Proper Propaganda.

About Dnsys

Founded in 2021, Dnsys is an exoskeleton technology company advancing both medical and consumer mobility solutions. With a team largely composed of engineers and roots across DJI, Segway, and Xiaomi, Dnsys develops AI-powered wearable systems built to support natural movement. The company first introduced CFDA-certified medical exoskeletons used in hospitals to assist rehabilitation and restore mobility. It later expanded into consumer applications, launching the X1 hip exoskeleton in 2024 with more than 10,000 units sold, followed by the Z1 knee exoskeleton in 2025, which set a global crowdfunding record for exoskeleton products. Dnsys holds over 20 patents and is currently the only company delivering modular, multi-joint exoskeletons designed for both clinical use and everyday movement, enabling mobility assistance for rehabilitation, work, and outdoor activity. For more information, visit dnsys.ai .

