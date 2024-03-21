DNX Ventures announces final close of new Japan funds: Japan Fund IV and Japan Annex Fund III

"DNX Ventures", a Japan and U.S.-based VC firm, announced the final close of two new Japan funds, raising a total of approximately 36.5 billion yen (U.S. $243M). Total amount raised for the Japan-focused funds including Japan Seed Fund is approximately 39.5 billion yen (U.S. $263) with a capacity to invest in seed to late stage B2B startups in Japan.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNX Ventures (Japan Representative: Akira Kurabayashi), a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley and Tokyo, is pleased to announce the final close of $122M for Japan Fund IV and $55M for Japan Annex Fund III, dedicated to follow-on investments. Cumulatively, including the Japan Seed Fund which concluded its funding two years ago, the total capital dedicated to Japan-focused funds stands at approximately 36.5 billion yen (~$263 million USD). This expansion of the Japan fund family empowers DNX Ventures to support startups from their inception through to the late stages. The focus will be on nurturing startups in Japan, with the potential inclusion of select ventures within the broader Asia region.

Additionally, DNX will separately raise and announce a family of new Funds for investment in the U.S. and other regions.

Our Investors and Investment Geography

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors for their unwavering trust in DNX, encompassing a diverse group of domestic Japanese and international institutional investors, financial institutions, and both returning and new supporters. Notably, we have garnered significant investment from global investors situated outside of Japan, including prominent entities such as Morgan Stanley Investment Management Private Equity Solutions and Atinum Investment. Our commitment lies in generating outstanding financial returns for our investors by investing in exceptional founders who are pursuing high-growth and making a positive impact on society.

Peter McCormick appointed as new advisor to DNX Ventures

In addition to the launch of the new DNX Fund IV, we are thrilled to announce Peter McCormick as the latest addition to our advisory team*, aimed at bolstering the growth of our portfolio companies. Peter is renowned for co-founding Exact Target in 2000. Over a span of 14 years, he has embraced numerous roles encompassing corporate development, global operations, partner development, services, product management, and marketing. Exact Target made its debut on the NYSE in 2012, and subsequently has been acquired by Salesforce for $2.5 billion in 2013, creating Salesforce Marketing Cloud – a global leader in marketing automation.

Peter brings a wealth of experience in the B2B SaaS sector, along with an expansive network. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding the founders and management teams within the DNX Ventures portfolio, propelling them towards achieving their strategic objectives.

* In addition to Mr. McCormick, we are joined by five additional advisors, each an expert in SaaS and/ or technology, from both domestic and international spheres.

About Us

DNX is a venture capital fund with offices in Silicon Valley and Tokyo that has been investing in B2B startups since 2011, primarily in the Japanese and U.S. markets. To date, we have invested in more than 190 startups, mainly in Japan and the U.S., and have led 23 companies to exits, through a total of eight funds totaling approximately U.S. $750M under management, including five main funds and annex/seed funds. Among B2B startups, the main areas of investment are in cloud SaaS, fintech, deep tech, and sustainability, all in early stages.

