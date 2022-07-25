DO DINNER DIFFERENTLY: NEW VERSATILE KITCHEN TOOL MADE FOR FREEZER, OVEN*, TABLE AND MORE!

Celebrity Chef Shares Easy Meal Prep and Cooking Tips

Cooking is different for everyone. Whether you are using every pan in your home or popping leftovers in the microwave, there is one thing everyone can agree on - no one wants to be stuck with the dishes! Avoid the hassle and mess with all-in-one solutions that make mealtime a breeze.

Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone, this versatile product doesn't crack or break under extreme temperatures, enabling various uses no matter what your dinnertime calls for: sous vide, boil, steam, microwave, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, or even bake up to 425°F.

Whether whipping up a quick, easy meal for your family or serving as the ultimate host, our expert chef has recipes to help do dinner differently. Expert tip: Once you bring your groceries home for the week, prep all your ingredients and store them in the fridge or freezer to quickly pull together meals all week. Even better, make meals oven-ready and pop them in when it's time to eat. Revamp mealtime with a versatile product that gets the job done no matter what your meal looks like - pasta for one or salmon for five!

Celebrity chef Brooke Williamson shares recipes and meal prep tips using Ziploc® Endurables™.

MORE ABOUT BROOKE WILLIAMSON:

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Brooke Williamson has carved out an impressive résumé full of leading roles and professional achievements, such as being the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard House, winning Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 14 in Charleston, and most recently, being crowned the first winner of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" in spring 2020.

