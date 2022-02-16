Do Good Foods Appoints Thomas McQuillan as Chief Sales Officer

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary climate-forward company, Do Good Foods, announced today that Thomas McQuillan will join the company as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO), effective February 18, 2022. Do Good Foods' current CSO, Bob Davenport, has been instrumental in developing several strategic relationships and helping Do Good Foods establish the company's sales channel. Davenport will work closely with McQuillan throughout the transition period.

McQuillan joins Do Good Foods from Baldor Specialty Foods, a Northeast U.S. food processor and distributor, where he served as the vice president of sales and a leadership team member. Previously, at Baldor Specialty Foods, he held roles such as vice president of strategy, culture and sustainability and director of food service sales and sustainability.

"McQuillan's vast experience in the food space and passion for fighting climate change and working towards a more sustainable future makes him a seamless addition to our team," said Justin Kamine, Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "Bob has been a tremendous asset helping us get this journey started and we're excited to continue this momentum with Thomas' support."

Along with his industry experience, McQuillan brings a successful track record of working in an entrepreneurial environment, as well as experience in the graduate business programs at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and St. John's University in Rome, Italy.

McQuillan has a passion for sustainability, particularly related to the use of food to create economic value and reduce the harmful impacts of wasted food on the environment. On this topic, his work has appeared in numerous articles, and he is a respected thought leader of regenerative and sustainable food systems having participated in White House waste reduction meetings.

"Eliminating food waste is an essential step needed to fight climate change," said McQuillan. "Joining as part of a first-of-its kind solution that addresses food waste at this scale is an honor. I am proud to be supporting a company committed to doing good for people and the planet."

Launched in 2021, Do Good Foods' mission is to take a scaled infrastructure approach to the elimination of grocery store food waste in the U.S. The U.S. throws away more than 100 billion pounds of food each year, with about a third of that coming from grocery stores. The Do Good Foods' closed loop model collects nutritious surplus grocery after community donations are made and upcycles it into animal feed which is then integrated into the animals' diet, creating the first carbon reduced protein available at scale that fights food waste and combats climate change.

Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Our carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed, can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.™

