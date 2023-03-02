Do Good Foods Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

The climate-forward food solutions company joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Good Foods has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

With nearly 40% of the food we grow thrown out1, Do Good Foods is focused on solving one of the biggest environmental problems within our food system: food waste. To further its mission of ending food waste, Do Good Foods has pioneered a closed loop system that upcycles surplus grocery food (after community donations are made) into nutritious feed for animals and then processes and sells those animals as a sustainable alternative to the same products consumers love today.

In 2022, Do Good Foods launched its first consumer product, Do Good Chicken, the first ever verified carbon-reduced chicken and the first verified chicken brand actively combating climate change, which is now sold at hundreds of retailers throughout the U.S. and distributed through major foodservice providers including Compass Group. With each Do Good chicken saving surplus groceries from being thrown away and preventing the release of approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases, consumers are now empowered to be a part of the solution.

"My brother Matthew and I started Do Good Foods because we knew the world couldn't wait to solve the issue of food waste," said Justin Kamine, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "We are passionate about showing the world we can solve our environmental problems within our food system and creating a more sustainable, resource-efficient model at scale, and the launch of Do Good Chicken is just the beginning of our journey. We're honored and humbled to have our achievements recognized by the Fast Company team."

Thanks to Do Good Foods' first of its kind, $170M facility, which is capable of upcycling 160 tons of surplus grocery food every day into nutritious chicken feed, Do Good Chicken has already diverted approximately 25 million pounds of healthy surplus grocery food from landfills since its launch just one year ago. Do Good Foods is also already expanding into new categories with the recent launch of Do Good Eggs through an exclusive partnership with Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holding.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT DO GOOD FOODS

Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Its carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods' first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed and can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

