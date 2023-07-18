Do Good Foods™ Receives Environment + Energy's Top Product of the Year Award

Awards Panel Cites the Quality of Do Good Chicken® and its Closed-Loop Production Process as Wins for Both Consumers and the Environment

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Good Foods™, the country's preeminent climate-forward food company, announced today that its flagship product, Do Good Chicken®, has won the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award in the 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes Do Good Foods as an exemplary leader in the sustainable food space and its positive impact in energy or environmental management.

What makes Do Good Chicken award winning? First, Do Good Foods takes healthy surplus food from grocery stores and upcycles it into nutrient-dense chicken feed. Their upcycled animal feed provides chickens with a more natural diet. Do Good Chickens are then fed this feed and sold at grocery stores, restaurants, or cafeterias. Every purchase of Do Good Chicken truly empowers consumers to now be a part of a climate change solution, while simply enjoying a delicious chicken on their plate.

This unique "closed loop" process significantly reduces the food waste and greenhouse gas emissions typically associated with poultry production. Do Good Chicken is a simple, tasty, good for plate and planet option that helps fight food waste and combats climate change.

It was Do Good's game-changing approach that captivated the attention of the award program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked, "Do Good Foods is producing a better tasting chicken while at the same time promoting a model for food sustainability. That's a win-win for all of us."

Each Do Good Chicken saves surplus grocery food from being thrown away, thereby preventing the release of 3lbs of greenhouse gases ( CO2e ) from entering the atmosphere.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the Do Good Foods team, and this important award affirms that our efforts are both having an impact and getting noticed by the industry," said Justin Kamine, the co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "We're making a difference. Since its launch, Do Good Foods has diverted more than 32 million pounds of surplus grocery food from the landfill to date, saving more than 4,300 metric tons of greenhouse gases ( CO2e ) from entering the atmosphere."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

For more information about Do Good Chicken visit: http://www.DoGoodFoods.com

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions.

Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

About Do Good Foods, Inc.

Do Good Foods™ is a climate-forward company focused on finding scalable yet simple solutions that make a significant impact on the climate challenges facing our planet. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Chicken® can be found at grocery retailers and foodservice locations, while Do Good Eggs™ is currently exclusively a foodservice offering. Do Good Foods' carbon-reduced food products reduce scope 3 emissions for our corporate partners while offering consumers delicious ways to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen, providing all customers with a simple solution that can make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good…for Plate & Planet.

