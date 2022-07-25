Do Good Foods Wants Dallas-Fort Worth to Give a Cluck About Food Waste with New Do Good Chicken

Food Waste is the Number One Material in America's Landfills Each year, about 40% of healthy grocery food gets tossed into landfills and releases methane, a greenhouse gas that accelerates climate change and is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

To help keep healthy food from going to waste, Do Good Foods has partnered with grocers for a smart, impactful solution to protect the planet.

How Can Chicken Save the World?

Do Good Foods created a closed-loop system to upcycle surplus grocery food to help keep this healthy food from going to waste. This upcycling process follows the EPA food hierarchy guidelines, which states that after donating food to people, the next best use of food waste is to turn it into an animal feed. By using a combination of fruits, meats, vegetables and bakery, Do Good Foods creates a nutritious chicken feed that mimics a chicken's natural diet. The high quality, carbon-reduced chicken is then made available for purchase in many of those same stores, closing the loop and helping combat food waste. Each delicious Do Good Chicken saves approximately four pounds of surplus groceries from being thrown away, thus preventing the release of approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases.

"As a climate forward brand, we wanted to partner with a grocery retailer that shared our vision and could help us bring our product to the right audience while being part of the solution to fight food waste and combat climate change," said Justin Kamine, co-CEO and co-Founder of Do Good Foods. "Kroger's sustainability initiative is totally in line with our mission as a Company, and with this partnership, Kroger is demonstrating its commitment to making an impact on our planet right now."

The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, advances positive change in their company and communities in ways that help protect people and the planet. Through Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan, the company is committed to helping create communities free of hunger and waste and Do Good Foods is the newest partner to help achieve this goal.



"Kroger is committed to helping create a more efficient, charitable and equitable food system – a mission aligned with Do Good Food's core values," said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger Dallas Division. "As a retailer, offering Do Good Chicken on our shelves provides consumers with a simple, actionable and climate-forward solution, advancing our shared goal to do better for the planet."

Not Only Good for Planet, Good for Plate Too

Do Good Foods has also teamed up with Dallas native, two-time James Beard finalist, chef and founder of Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table, Tiffany Derry, to inspire home cooks with an easy, climate-friendly recipe using Do Good Chicken, apple cider, tarragon and chive sauce served over pearl cous cous.

"As a chef and someone who is a fierce advocate for sustainable and healthy food practices, I am honored to partner with Do Good Foods to encourage everyone to create delicious, and eco-friendly, recipes and make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives," said Tiffany Derry.

Do Good Chicken brings 100% natural, high-quality taste with no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. The cage-free chickens are raised and harvested in the U.S. and available in a variety of cuts that can be grilled, baked, pan-fried and enjoyed. Do Good packaging is made from rPET, which is made from recycled PET containers. Together, everyone can fight climate change from the kitchen.

Join the Mission, Do Some Good

For those in the Dallas area who give a cluck about food waste, Do Good Chicken can be found in the poultry section at select Kroger stores across the region. To find a retailer, visit DoGoodChicken.com and to learn more, follow @dogoodchicken on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

About Do Good Foods:

Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Our carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed, can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.™

