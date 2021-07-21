Do it Best Partners with RangeMe for Expanded Open Buying Day

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do it Best, the only total source co-op in the independent home improvement industry, is partnering with RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, to make it even easier for potential new vendors to gain visibility for their innovative products. The Do it Best Merchandising team is committed to continually reviewing new products to find the very best vendors and programs to drive sales for thousands of their member-owned locations across the US and around the world.

We are excited to partner with Do it Best to help with the submission process for their Open Buying Day. Being a part of this event provides U.S. brands the opportunity to take the next step on their product journey from idea to shelf, which is the foundation of RangeMe. - Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe

"As we work to help our store owners grow their businesses, discovering new vendors and exciting new products plays an important part in broadening their product mix," said Dent Johnson, Vice President of Merchandising for Do it Best. "Working with RangeMe allows us to build new relationships with emerging suppliers and ultimately help our members drive more sales."

The Do it Best Open Buying Day provides qualified vendors the opportunity to meet with the buying team to present their products and learn what it takes to be a Do it Best vendor. Submissions for this year's event will be open through August 6. Qualifying suppliers will be invited to attend the Do it Best onsite event on November 3.

"We are excited to partner with Do it Best to help with the submission process for their Open Buying Day," says Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe. "Being a part of this event provides U.S. brands the opportunity to take the next step on their product journey from idea to shelf, which is the foundation of RangeMe."

Interested vendors should visit rangeme.com/innovation to apply by August 6.

About Do it Best Corp.

Based in Fort Wayne, Ind., Do it Best Corp. is the only U.S.-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With annual sales surpassing $5 billion, Do it Best Corp. is the fastest growing co-op in the industry, serving thousands of member-owned locations across the United States and in more than 50 other countries. For more information, visit doitbestcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Press Contacts:





Do It Best RangeMe Taylor Feighner Dan Dyer E-Mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected] Phone: 260-428-1174 Phone: 513-478-7818

SOURCE RangeMe