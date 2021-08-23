Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market | Greater Emphasis on DIY Home Improvement Projects for Personalized Interior Designing to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 154.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing will offer immense growth opportunities, shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lumber And Landscape Management
- Tools And Hardware
- Kitchen
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market report covers the following areas:
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market size
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market trends
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growth of residential real estate industry as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
