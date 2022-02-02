Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation by Product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe as a part of the global household durables market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size in Europe. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Vendor Insights

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - In September 2019 , the company opened its fourth store in Slovakia

- In , the company opened its fourth store in BAUHAUS AG - In March 2020 , the company acquired Knauber's home improvement stores in Germany

- In , the company acquired Knauber's home improvement stores in Kingfisher Plc - In January 2020 , the company launched its new convenience store in the Nelson Industrial Estate in Merton, southwest London .

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings

Geographical Highlights

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe's share growth in Germany will be significant during the forecast period. The country's market will grow faster than the markets in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The most popular DIY home renovation projects in Germany include lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpapering, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture.

Consumers are actively involved in DIY home improvement projects, which range from modest house repairs to sophisticated and huge projects, facilitating the DIY home improvement market in Europe's growth in Germany over the predicted period. The most popular DIY home renovation projects in Germany include lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpapering, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region,

Key Market Dynamics-

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Key Drivers:

Increase in the number of startups

Due to the increasing urbanization rate and changing lifestyles, people throughout the world are becoming more interested in DIY interior décor and home improvement projects. Furthermore, the growing number of working women and their involvement in the home-decorating decision-making process are driving up sales of tools needed for such projects, such as power drills, nail guns, bathroom and yard tools, and so on. Due to high average labor expenses, the DIY approach is gaining traction in both industrialized and developing European countries. To save money on outsourced services, consumers in these countries choose to do their maintenance and repairs on their machinery, automobiles, and residences.

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Key Trends:

The increasing number of M&A activities

In Europe, the DIY home improvement sector is seeing significant technological advancements. To combat the fierce rivalry, leading market competitors such as ADEO, Kingfisher, and Travis Perkins have improved their product differentiating aspects, such as innovation and product assortment. Vendors are constantly striving to create new and unique items. Furthermore, home automation solutions that include new technology provide greater security and reliability than traditional home goods.

highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe.

Customize Your Report

Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Key consumer countries Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

